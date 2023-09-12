Fact check: Did Kevin Porter Jr. get accused of assault by 3 more women? Finding out the truth

On Monday, Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested on assault and strangulation charges.

The incident involved Porter attacking his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, at a New York City hotel. However, it looks like those aren’t the only accusations Porter is facing, as three more women have come out accusing the 23-year-old of assault.

In a recently surfaced video of the three women, two of them spoke about allegedly attacked by Porter and another man. One of the women claimed that Porter even threw her into a fridge:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The guys jumped in, somebody was trying to separate it, and some guys, it was like Kevin Porter and the girl’s boyfriend, they attacked us,” one of the women said.

“So Kevin Porter, he threw his drink — I’m like, ‘That’s my sister, ain’t nobody gonna jump my sister.’ — He threw his drink in my face, pulled my wig off and then punched me into the refrigerator,” another one of the women said.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if the accusations are legitimate. However, Porter has a history of off-court behavioral issues.

That includes an incident in 2021 when Porter got involved in a shouting contest in the Cleveland Cavaliers' locker room over his locker being moved. That led to him getting traded to Houston shortly after.

How will the NBA deal with Kevin Porter Jr. following his assault charges?

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr.

About how NBA will proceed regarding Kevin Porter Jr.’s assault charges, it appears that the league is still looking into the issue.

The Houston Rockets have issued a brief statement on the situation, saying that the team is still gathering information and will comment at a later date:

"We are in the process of gathering information surrounding the matter involving Kevin Porter Jr.," the Rockets said. "We have no further comment at this time."

Meanwhile, NBA spokesman Mike Bass echoed a similar sentiment:

“The league office is in contact with the Houston Rockets and in the process of gathering more information."

At the moment, NBA commissioner Adam Silver could place Porter on paid administrative leave if he so chooses.

Per ESPN, if Porter is later found guilty of his assault charges, Silver could “fine, suspend, dismiss or disqualify (him) from any further association with the league and its teams” for violating the NBA’s domestic violence policy.

Porter signed a four-year, $63.44 million rookie contract extension with Houston last year. However, the deal is only partially guaranteed. So, the Rockets would only have to pay Porter the remaining guaranteed $16.86 million on his contract if they eventually waive him.

Porter averaged 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.4 3-pointers per game on 44.2% shooting over 59 games last season.