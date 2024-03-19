Fact Check: Did Lakers sign 10-day contract with Dwight Howard? Debunking rumors of former NBA champion's free agency

There have been several rumors on social media about the LA Lakers' roster moves. According to the rumors, LA signed former All-Star center Dwight Howard for a 10-day contract. A few fans aren't sure, which is why we're here to clarify if the team signed the veteran center to a 10-day deal.

There are tons of parody accounts on X/Twitter and fans often fall for some sketchy headlines posted on the platform. A recent post that shows that the Los Angeles team added Howard to their roster is one of the tricky headlines that a few fans fell for.

To answer the question, "Did the Lakers sign Howard to a 10-day contract", the clear answer is no.

The X account @wojdespn is a parody account for ESPN's Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. No one knows for sure if he has involvement with the account. However, given his reputation, he can't post misleading titles.

If we look at the transaction reports from reliable sources such as ESPN, they don't show any reports about the Lakers adding Howard to their team. The former player for the Purple & Gold remains a free agent.

The last time that the three-time Defensive Player of the Year played for the franchise was during the 2021-22 season. Howard played 60 games for the team that season, averaging 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds.

According to sources, the most recent team that signed the 2020 champion isn't an NBA team. Dwight Howard signed with the Mets de Guaynabo of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional. The BSN is a Puerto Rican basketball league that former NBA players like Carlor Arroyo and JJ Barea were a part of at some point in their careers.

Dwight Howard wasn't happy that the Lakers moved on from him after winning a title

Many may not remember but Howard was part of the 2020 Lakers team that won the championship at the Orlando Bubble. He may not have been a star during their run, but his defensive experience helped the team win the title. And like many championship teams, front offices tend to keep the roster that won them a title, but not the LA team.

Following their title win, the front office pursued Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol. This led Howard and JaVale McGee to sign with other teams. Both big men were major contributors during their 2020 title run. However, the higher-ups had different plans that didn't include either big men.

Last year, Howard shared his thoughts on Los Angeles' decision not to retain him after their win.

"Why didn't the Lakers just bring us back? We just won a championship," Howard said (via Sports Illustrated). "Why would they go away from it? ...In my mind, I'm like, 'We just won a championship, what's better than that?'"

After winning a title, Howard moved on with the Philadelphia 76ers for a season before re-joining the Los Angeles team in the 2021-22 season.

