Lakers fans concede controversy-stricken Dwight Howard could resolve their struggles against Nuggets, Kings after latest mix tape 

The LA Lakers fans believe that Dwight Howard is the answer to bolstering the side's defense and rebounding after their disappointing runs against the Denver Nuggets and the Sacramento Kings this season.

By LeBron James' admission, both sides "have their numbers," and that has resulted in LA blowing all three games against the Nuggets, and four games to Sacramento this season. While it was the duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray torching LA on offense, their defense was laid bare by De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk's relentless attacking.

This led to one of the Lakers fans responding to Howard's mixtape, which the former LA star posted on social media.

"Not Even going lie my @Lakers still need you 😂 no cap"

Here's a look at Howard's post:

Lakers fans believed the team needed to sign Dwight Howard

Howard is one of the yesteryear stars who is not on the teams' radar anymore. The former NBA champion had three stints with the Lakers before he inked a deal with the Taiwanese-based Leopards and later with the Mets de Guaynabo of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN).

Off the floor, Dwight Howard continues to make headlines with his sexual assault lawsuit that continues to put the NBA journeyman in a negative spotlight. Before the start of the 2023-24 season, the veteran worked out with the Golden State Warriors but went unsigned.

Is there hope for Dwight Howard to play in the NBA again?

At 38, Dwight Howard still appears to be fit and in shape to play for any team if he does return to the league. The question would be whether the franchises would be willing to take on the three-time NBA DPOY. While his offense has deteriorated over the years, Howard's physicality makes him a rebounding presence that teams could still use in the NBA. While foul trouble will be a major factor, his experience could see him work around it.

Unable to land with an NBA team last year, Howard signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan, notching up big numbers — 23.2 points, 16.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game. In his last 60 games in the association, he had a reduced role with the Lakers averaging just 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.6 blocks.

While he is plying his trade for a BSN side at present, there is no doubt that Howard will be a name that franchises in dire need of experience will be interested in exploring an opportunity with. Only time will tell if he can indeed make another splash in the league.