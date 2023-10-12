Did LeBron James donate $200 million to housing and food projects? Truth behind viral news

LeBron James isn’t just known as arguably the greatest player in NBA history. He is also appreciated by thousands for his philanthropic work. His “I Promise” initiative has already helped the lives of many, particularly children and underprivileged youth. The LA Lakers superstar has also shown no signs of slowing down in sharing his blessings with the masses.

Recently, a post on “X” by Ballsack Sports, an account that usually trolls athletes, became viral. It mentioned that James donated “$200 million to affordable housing and food projects across the world.”

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The LeBron James Foundation recently helped fund the “I Promise Housing” which offers 50 affordable long-term units. It’s a multi-million project that has a direct impact on the lives of some Akron, Ohio residents. Donating food is also a common endeavor for the four-time NBA MVP.

The $200 million figure used in the post for housing and food projects across the world, however, isn’t ascertained. James’ foundation is a major contributor to ONExONE and the Children’s Defense Fund, both of which help provide food and water abroad. But, the said amount Ballsack Sports emphasized isn’t confirmed.

The raging wars between Russia and Ukraine and Israel and Palestine may have prompted the tweet. Victims of the said conflict are badly in need of food and housing. LeBron James may have just been trolled based on the account’s history.

LeBron James takes his stand regarding the Palestine-Israel conflict

People, including non-basketball fans, have been waiting for LeBron James to make a statement regarding the conflict between Israel and Palestine. “King James” is one of the biggest names in sports to champion equality and social justice. He was a big proponent of the “Black Lives Matter” stand in the NBA, particularly after the death of George Floyd.

The LA Lakers superstar finally released a statement on his Instagram account:

“The devastation in Israel is tragic and unacceptable. The murder and violence against innocent people by Hamas is terrorism. The SpringHill Company family sends our deepest condolences to Israel and the Jewish community.

“We pray for peace in the region and reiterate our continued commitment to fight hate in all its forms. We must all work to ensure this tragedy does not spread even more hate, racism and antisemitism.”

Whether LeBron James donated money for relief and aid is not confirmed. Where he stands in the conflict, however, is clearer after he posted his comments.

Also read: "Where was the support for Palestine?" - NBA fans have mixed responses as Miami Heat take stand amid Israel-Palestine conflict