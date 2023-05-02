Last April, there were claims about Michael Jordan ending his partnership with Nike due to the company's collaboration with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Sources suggested that Jordan was not pleased that Nike had associated itself with the LGBT community.

However, it turns out that these claims were false. While Nike did partner with Mulvaney, the basketball legend had no issue with the collaboration. A satirical website called "Patriot Party Press" fabricated the story of Jordan not being happy with Nike for engaging with a transgender.

If viewers stumble upon the website, be sure to watch out for the headline that reads "Michael Jordan Ends Partnership With Nike: “Our Values No Longer Align”".

Looking back at the time Michael Jordan nearly didn't sign with Nike

Michael Jordan deal with Nike

Ever since he first signed with Nike, Michael Jordan has easily become the biggest name to sign with the brand. As his signature shoe line became popular the moment they released it, the shoe company decided to give him his own brand known as Jordan. Fast forward to years later, many sneaker enthusiasts now love collecting MJ's beloved shoe brand.

However, it is a fact that the phenomenal Jordan brand nearly didn't come about. Back in Mike's rookie year, the young Chicago Bulls player was still trying to figure out which shoe company to represent. While Converse was the biggest basketball sneaker brand in the 80s, the company could no longer accommodate "His Airness" given that they already had stars like Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Michael Jordan's next best option was to sign with Adidas. However, his agent David Falk was reluctant to have his client negotiate a deal with the "Stripes". Falk thought that Adidas was dysfunctional at the time and wouldn't do Jordan any good. David then suggested that Mike should instead sign with Nike given how they were the newest brand on the block.

MJ initially didn't like the idea and refused to meet up with the people at Nike. David Falk then took drastic measures and told Mike's parents about their kid's stubbornness. After having a conversation with Falk, Jordan's mother phoned him up and demanded that he take the plane to at least listen to what Nike has to offer.

Turns out, it was the best decision the Bulls legend ever made considering how the sneaker brand gave him an offer he couldn't refuse. While other NBA stars at the time were earning $100,000 from their shoe deals, Nike offered Jordan $250,000. Aside from a big payday, MJ also immediately came up with his signature shoe line and released the Air Jordan 1s in his rookie season.

Since then, the rest has been history. Jordan is now the highest-earning athlete when it comes to sneaker income.

