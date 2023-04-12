Fact check - Did Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance' sneakers sell for a record $2.2 million?

Michael Jordan's shoes have always been known to be quite valuable to shoe collectors all around the globe. His signature Jordans have revolutionized the shoe market and are considered to be among the most collectible pairs. So, some Jordan collections would see an increase in value and sell for high prices at auctions.

It's unreal to think that the Jordan brand of shoes would sell for insane amounts in the market, bit what if they were worn by the legend himself? During Michael Jordan's legendary 'Last Dance' with the Chicago Bulls, he wore a pair of Jordan 13s wherein he led his team to a Game 2 win in the 1998 NBA Finals.

According to sources, the game-winning sneakers sold for $2.2 million at Sotheby's in New York. The pair broke the record, also held by MJ, when a pair of Air Ships he once wore sold for $1.47 million.

Michael Jordan's merch is too valuable in the market

Michael Jordan

Sotheby's, the company that sold Michael Jordan's Air Jordan 13 for $2.2 million, partnered up with the Air Jordan brand to sell some of the most valuable merchandise in the basketball market. According to CNN, the fine arts company helped Jordan sell 13 pairs of sneakers that paid homage to the late rapper, The Notorious B.I.G.

Most of the pairs sold for over $5,000, while one of them sold for more than $32,000. The reason why it was valued this high was the fact that they were a pair of Air Jordans and also a collaboration with one of America's most beloved rappers.

Sometime last year, Sotheby's also sold another memorabilia from the 1998 NBA Finals. This time it was Micahel Jordan's game-worn jersey, which sold for $10.1 million at auction, becoming the most expensive sports memorabilia worn by an athlete.

It's no surprise why Jordan's merch is still valuable to this day. Many basketball fans regard him as the greatest player of all time, which puts a lot of value on his items. The next athlete who could replicate a similar basketball market impact in the future is none other than LeBron James.

