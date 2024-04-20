Did Michael Porter Jr leak Adam Silver's phone number? Nuggets star's slip-up explored

Not everyone knows the phone number of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, but many fans on social media got a glimpse of it thanks to Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr's slip-up. Porter recently revealed that he accidentally made the mistake of exposing Silver's contact number on social media in 2019.

Porter had not played a single game in the league at the time as he had missed his first year due to a back injury.

Porter realized his mistake and immediately took it down. But it was too late as fans had already seen his post on Snapchat. The Nuggets forward recalled the moment in a clip posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"I didn't even realize I posted it on my Snapchat," Porter said. "My sister replied to it and was like, 'You know you just put Adam Silver's number out there.' So, I looked at the post and it already had a thousand screenshots.

"I thought I was gonna get kicked out of the league. I ended up having to get up on stage and apologize in front of everybody."

The league did not pass up on the offer and had the forward come up on stage. Luckily for him, he wasn't given a significant punishment after his mistake.

Michael Porter Jr.'s brother gets a lifetime ban from the NBA

On April 17. Jontay Porter, the younger brother of Michael Porter Jr., was banned for life from the league. The Toronto Raptors' two-way player was involved in a betting scandal, violating league rules by sharing confidential information with sports bettors.

Additionally, he limited his participation to betting purposes and even placed bets on some NBA games. After the investigation was concluded, Silver released a statement regarding their decision.

"There is nothing more important than protecting the integrity of NBA competition for our fans, our teams and everyone associated with our sport, which is why Jontay Porter’s blatant violations of our gaming rules are being met with the most severe punishment," Silver said.

Porter played for two seasons in the NBA. He was with the Memphis Grizzlies in his first season and only played 11 games. The 6-foot-11 power forward averaged two points and 1.3 rebounds. This season, he was part of the Toronto Raptors, under a two-way deal. The younger Porter only played 26 games and had five starts. He averaged 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

