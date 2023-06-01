Fact Check: Does Blake Griffin have a kid with Lana Rhoades? Viral Instagram story debunked

There has been a long-standing rumor that Blake Griffin is the father of former adult film star Lana Rhoades' son Milo. Rhoades has kept his son's father's identity a secret, but a viral Instagram story might have revealed the truth.

Rhoades allegedly posted a story on her Instagram account calling out Griffin to visit their son. She also made fun of his NBA career and told him to get ready for China next season.

"Hey, Blake Griffin," Rhoades wrote in the alleged story. "At least come visit your child before they ship your a** to China next year."

However, it should be noted that the Instagram video was not real. It was just an image from Lana Rhoades' real Instagram story with fake captions, made by ButtCrack Sports on Twitter.

ButtCrack Sports is a popular satire and parody account that should never be taken seriously. It's one of the most hilarious and absurd accounts on Twitter. Some people are still fooled by their posts, with news sites such as ESPN posting fake quotes from them.

As for the identity of Rhoades' baby daddy, many people believe that it's Blake Griffin given the similar facial features. The former adult film star also hinted that it could be Kevin Durant. The baby was conceived with a Brooklyn Nets player who is no longer playing for the team.

Griffin signed with the Boston Celtics this season, but has been out of the rotation for most of the campaign and the playoffs. Meanwhile, Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns midway through this season.

Another name recently linked to Rhoades and her baby is Bruce Brown of the Denver Nuggets. Brown played for the Nets last season and is currently following Rhoades on Twitter. There was also a time when Rhoades was caught flirting with Brown during an Instagram Live.

MrCactusJack🌵 @MrCactusJack69 . I’ve known about this for some time, just didnt say anything. Since Lana Rhoades is trending i thought I’d share this lol. Also when tf did nets trade bro??? Stop saying its KD or Blake. Bruce Brown is the father. I’ve known about this for some time, just didnt say anything. Since Lana Rhoades is trending i thought I’d share this lol. Also when tf did nets trade bro??? Stop saying its KD or Blake. Bruce Brown is the father 😭😭. I’ve known about this for some time, just didnt say anything. Since Lana Rhoades is trending i thought I’d share this lol. Also when tf did nets trade bro???💀 https://t.co/6moU2HbYWf

Blake Griffin set to become a free agent

Blake Griffin of the Boston Celtics

Blake Griffin is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Griffin signed a one-year deal with the Celtics last summer, but was barely part of their rotation.

The 34-year-old forward no longer has the athleticism that made him one of the best players in the past decade. It will be interesting to see if Griffin will have some suitors in the NBA or if will he settle to finish his career abroad.

Dwight Howard has been playing great in Taiwan and has recently called out bad postseason performers to join him. Will Howard also invite Griffin to join him and play for the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League.

