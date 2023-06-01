Max Strus trolls the Boston Celtics for releasing him as the Miami Heat prepare for the 2023 NBA Finals

Max Strus took a shot at the Boston Celtics after the Miami Heat beat them in Game 7 to advance to the NBA Finals. Strus went undrafted in 2019 and signed a two-way contract with the Celtics. However, he was waived prior to the 2019-20 season.

Strus celebrated the Heat's win on Instagram by posting an image of him with the Eastern Conference Finals championship trophy. He included several photos, including his fellow undrafted teammates Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent.

At the end of the post, there's also an image of Strus during his short stint with the Celtics. It was the news of Boston waiving him before the start of the 2019-20 NBA season. A great motivator for sure as it panned out for Strus being a valuable member of the Heat since he was released by the Celtics.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA Max Strus trolls the Celtics after the Heat's Game 7 win. Max Strus trolls the Celtics after the Heat's Game 7 win. https://t.co/qi7LnrprLS

After the Boston Celtics released Max Strus, the Chicago Bulls picked him up and handed him his NBA debut against the Miami Heat. However, Strus only played two games for the Bulls after suffering a torn ACL during his time with the Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League.

The Heat swooped in and gave him a chance by signing him to a training camp deal before the 2020-21 season. He earned a two-way contract and ended up playing 36 games for Miami that campaign.

Strus was rewarded with a two-year, $3.5 million contract in the summer of 2021. He'll be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Coming off his best regular season and being a contributor to the Heat's playoff run, Strus will likely get paid this offseason.

Max Strus among unlikely heroes for Miami Heat this postseason

Caleb Martin, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent of the Miami Heat. (Photo: Max Strus/Instagram)

Jimmy Butler has led the No. 8 seed Miami Heat to the NBA Finals. Butler is having one of the greatest postseason runs in NBA history and has cemented himself as a true playoff superstar.

However, the Heat would not be in this position without their unlikely heroes such as Max Strus, Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent. Strus has been a starter for Miami during the regular season and just had his breakout year.

Meanwhile, Vincent has stepped in this postseason due to the injury to Tyler Herro. He even hit a game-winning shot during the Eastern Conference Finals. Caleb Martin could have easily won the Larry Bird MVP trophy due to his performance in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Heat will face the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals starting on Friday at Ball Arena in Colorado. Miami are going to be the underdogs once again, but if their unlikely heroes continue to perform above expectations, they might have a shot.

