Who is Udonis Haslem's wife? Taking a closer look at the Heat's legend personal life

Udonis Haslem made history after the Miami Heat advanced to the NBA Finals following their Game 7 win over the Boston Celtics on Monday night. Haslem became the second oldest player in history to make it to the NBA Finals, sandwiched between two legends in Robert Parish and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Throughout his NBA career, Haslem has been supported by his wife, Faith Haslem. The couple met in 1999 when they were both attending the University of Miami. He was a member of the basketball team, while she was a part of the track and field team.

Udonis and Faith came from different worlds. He grew up in the streets of Miami surrounded by guns, drugs and violence. Basketball saved his life. Faith was from Virginia and was born to a black Baptist mother and a Jewish father.

The 42-year-old mother of three worked as a broadcaster in New York City before they started living together in Miami back in 2006. She also worked as a production assistant for Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel on HBO.

Udonis Haslem's love story with Faith Rein

Faith and Udonis Haslem (Image via Instagram/Faith Haslem)

Udonis Haslem met Faith Rein when they were both studying at the University of Miami in 1999. However, they didn't start dating until 2001 since they were dating other people back then.

There was an instant attraction between the couple when they started seeing each other and they became friends. It blossomed into a relationship that resulted in marriage several years later in 2013.

"I loved her just as much then as I do now," Haslem told the New York Times in 2013. "She proved to be a strong family person and has helped me through rough times. She deserved to be happy, yet I was still afraid of marriage and had convinced myself that with a little more time it would all work out."

The couple has two children together, Josiah and Elijah, born in 2007 and 2010, respectively. Faith is also a stepmother to Kedonis, who was born when Udonis was a teenager.

Udonis Haslem playing in the final year of his career

Udonis Haslem of the Miami Heat

Udonis Haslem will be retiring at the end of the season regardless if the Miami Heat wins the NBA championship or not. Haslem has played in the league for 20 seasons, all for his hometown Heat.

The 42-year-old has won three NBA titles with Miami and will go down as one of the greatest players in franchise history. The Heat will eventually retire his No. 40 jersey in the rafters sometime after his retirement.

