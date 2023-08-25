Fact Check: Have LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and other NBA stars been spotted at Disneyland? Viral rumors debunked

It's been a wild summer in the NBA with many stars such as LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant on vacation. A viral report has claimed that James, Curry, Durant, and many other NBA stars were spotted at Disneyland. But how true are these rumors?

According to Buttcrack Sports, there was a gathering of NBA stars recently at Disneyland. James, Curry, Durant, and James Harden were present before several other stars such as Jimmy Butler, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, and Kyrie Irving joined the fun.

However, it should be noted that the images below are not real. They were AI-generated images and were posted for entertainment purposes. Buttcrack Sports is a parody account on X, formerly known as Twitter, and is known for making a lot of hilarious stuff. So, to answer the question if these NBA Stars were spotted, the answer is no.

LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Kyrie Irving looked accurate. James Harden and Anthony Davis, on the other hand, were overweight and had too much to eat during the offseason.

In reality, James spent some time in Europe before tending to his son Bronny who suffered a cardiac arrest last month. Curry played in several golf tournaments before taking his wife Ayesha to Greece earlier this month to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary.

Durant was in the Bahamas with Devin Booker, working on their game tirelessly. Butler was in China earlier this month but was most recently seen entertaining people at the 2023 US Open. Green was with LeBron in France and was also with Steph in one of his golf tournaments.

Irving stayed relatively quiet this summer after signing a new contract with the Dallas Mavericks. Harden was also in China but made headlines due to his drama with the Philadelphia 76ers front office. And as for Davis, he's relatively mum on social media and his Instagram account remains deactivated.

NBA players might be sick of Disneyland

The NBA bubble was at the Walt Disney World® Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Disneyland is not for everybody and it's funny to think that NBA players will gather in it. Most of them are probably too old for it. However, it could also be due to the bubble back in 2020, which was held at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

In an episode of UNINTERRUPTED last May 2021, LeBron James was honest about his disdain for Disney resorts. If the greatest player of his generation is sick of Disneyland, most players from the bubble might also feel the same way.

"Part of the reason I haven't taken my daughter to Disney World, anytime I hear Orlando right now I get PTSD, I was in the bubble for 95 days," James said.

