Fact Check: Is Anthony Davis coming off the bench next season? Viral rumor explored

A report saying Anthony Davis is coming off the bench next season has gone viral on social media. Davis recently signed a three-year, $177 million contract so it doesn't make sense for him to become the LA Lakers' sixth man under coach Darvin Ham.

According to @TheNBACentel on X, formerly known as Twitter, Davis will have a new role with the Lakers next season. The account cited Jovan Buha, who is a Lakers beat writer and reporter for The Athletic.

"REPORT: Coach Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis will be coming off the bench next season, per @jovanbuha," the account wrote.

It should be noted that @TheNBACentel is a satire account that parodies the popular @TheDunkCentral. This means that Jovan Buha of The Athletic never reported the plans for Anthony Davis to come off the bench next season.

Some fans might believe the fake news but they need to realize that it doesn't make sense for the LA Lakers to bring Davis off the bench. "AD" was the Lakers' best player last season despite the risk of injury.

There's a chance Davis could get injured whether he starts or comes off the bench. When that happens, the Lakers have a couple of backups who will provide cover. They signed Jaxson Hayes last month and added Christian Wood to their roster on Wednesday.

Anthony Davis signs 3-year, $177 extension with the LA Lakers

Anthony Davis was the LA Lakers' best player in the 2023 NBA playoffs. Davis stayed healthy for the entire postseason as the Lakers reached the Western Conference Finals. He averaged 22.6 points, 14.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 3.1 blocks in 16 playoff games.

"We are trending in the right direction," Davis said after the Lakers playoff exit. "Obviously, the goal is to win championships, and we wanted to be not just knocking on the door but actually get it done, walk through the door. So that's our goal.

"That's our goal every time we step on the floor for training camp, and I'm 100 percent sure that will be the goal next year."

The Lakers rewarded Davis for his performances with a three-year, $177 million extension that will kick in at the start of the 2025-26 season. Davis is currently set to earn $40.6 million next season and $43.2 in the 2024-25 season. He will have a salary of $54.6 million and $59 million when his extension starts.

"AD" has a player option for the 2027-28 season worth $63.4 million. That's a lot of money invested for an injury-prone player, but Davis has proven that he can stay healthy at the most important time of the season.

