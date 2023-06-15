Fact Check: Is Ja Morant suspended for NBA 2023-24 Season by Adam Silver? Viral claim debunked

On June 14, a parody Twitter account under the name of 'Buttcrack Sports' went viral when they released a 'report' stating that Ja Morant would be suspended for the entire 2023-24 NBA season.

Buttcrack Sports @ButtCrackSports BREAKING: Adam Silver announces that Ja Morant has been suspended for the entire 2023-2024 season. BREAKING: Adam Silver announces that Ja Morant has been suspended for the entire 2023-2024 season. https://t.co/hfKhvPJsJC

While the Tweet certainly looked legitimate in its design and wording, the report was far from accurate. Currently, there has been no update from the NBA league office regarding Ja Morant and the extent to which they're going to punish the young guard for brandishing another firearm on Instagram Live.

Before the NBA Finals got underway, Adam Silver noted how any announcement regarding Morant's status for next season would be held until after the playoffs.

"We've uncovered a fair amount of additional information since I was last asked about the situation," Silver said. "We probably could have brought it to a head now, but we made the decision -- and I believe the Players Association agrees with us -- that it would be unfair to these players and these teams in the middle of this series to announce the results of that investigation.

"And given that we're in the offseason, he has been suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies indefinitely, so nothing would have changed anyway in the next few weeks. It seemed better to park that at the moment -- at least any public announcement -- and my sense now is that shortly after the conclusion of the Finals we will announce the results of that investigation."

As such, it's clear that Buttcrack Sports were simply taking the opportunity to dupe NBA Fans following the Denver Nuggets winning the NBA Championship.

Lil Wayne reached out to Ja Morant

According to a recent report, Hip-Hop legend Lil Wayne reached out to Ja Morant's camp in the hope of being a mentor for the embattled point guard. However, it would appear that Morant wasn't interested because he never responded to Lil Wayne's message.

Morant is currently risking his career with his off-court antics and is quickly becoming more famous for them than his on-court production. Hopefully, any suspension the NBA hands out is used to allow Morant the time to receive help and get his off-court life back on track. Only then can he continue to make good on the undoubted potential he has at his disposal.

Until then, Morant should be more careful with his social media activities, so that he doesn't find himself in trouble a third time. After all, there are only so many warnings the Memphis Grizzlies and NBA can hand out before they begin considering his future in the league.

