Fact Check- Is LeBron James an MLB team owner? Debunking the viral rumors

In 2021, LeBron James and his longtime friend and business partner Maverick Carter made headlines by purchasing a minority stake in the Fenway Sports Group (FSG). This historic move marked the first time that two individuals of African-American origin became owners in FSG.

Beyond the symbolic significance, this investment granted James and Carter ownership stakes in various teams under FSG, including the Boston Red Sox in MLB, Liverpool FC in the English Premier League, and the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins, among others.

James even shared his thoughts upon joining the ownership group back in 2021. He said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think for me and for my partner, Maverick, to be the first two Black men to be a part of that ownership group in the history of that franchise, I think it's pretty damn cool. It gives me and people that look like me hope and inspiration that they can be in a position like that as well, that it can be done."

NowThis @nowthisnews LeBron James is officially a part-owner of the Boston Red Sox. James and his close friend, businessperson Maverick Carter, officially became the first two Black partners in the history of Fenway Sports Group, the org that owns the MLB team. LeBron James is officially a part-owner of the Boston Red Sox. James and his close friend, businessperson Maverick Carter, officially became the first two Black partners in the history of Fenway Sports Group, the org that owns the MLB team. https://t.co/K0lHCVdl7J

James' investment in FSG has proven fruitful, contributing to his expanding portfolio. However, he harbors aspirations of owning an NBA franchise in the future, as well as a sports franchise in Las Vegas. He remains dedicated to expanding his ventures and investments, with a focus on team ownership.

Read: NBA legend LeBron James set to invest in Serie A giants - Reports

LeBron James' other projects and investments

LeBron James has been one of the most active basketball players in the realm of business ventures. James has partaken in several projects and investments to expand upon his pre-existing portfolio.

Some of his ventures include the production work that is undertaken by his media company, SpringHill Company. Having produced movies such as "Hustle", "Space Jam: A New Legacy" and series such as "The Shop: UNINTERRUPTED", it is evident that his venture has been successful.

In 2011, James also ventured into the food chain business by partnering with Blaze Pizza. While the franchise itself has faced challenges in the market, James holds ownership of 20 chains.

As LeBron's investments continue to grow, he sets himself up for a solid path outside of his NBA career as well. After hinting at retirement following the loss in WCF, it is evident that James is finally on the last legs of his career.

Poll : 0 votes