Fact check: Is Nikola Jokic actually contemplating retirement after the NBA Finals?

Nikola Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to a 104-93 win on Thursday to go up 1-0 on the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. Jokic posted a triple-double of 27 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists.

A post from Ballsack Sports on Twitter went viral after the game. It said that Jokic is contemplating retirement after the NBA Finals because he's bored playing basketball.

"Denver front office executives hold 'growing concern' that Nikola Jokic will contemplate retirement following the Finals," the report said. "The game is too easy for him. He's been bored for a couple years now."

It should be noted that Ballsack Sports is a parody and satire account famous for making up the most hilarious news and headlines. They have been wrongly cited by several publications, which increased their notoriety on social media.

Nikola Jokic is just entering the prime of his career at the age of 28. He's already a two-time MVP and the Denver Nuggets are favored to win the NBA championship over the Miami Heat.

Some NBA experts have even called him the best basketball player in the world after a historic playoff run that saw him broke Wilt Chamberlain's triple-double record. He's currently leading the playoffs in assists as a center and has nine triple-doubles in the postseason.

While retirement is an option for any player, there's no reason for Jokic to leave the game and the remaining $225 million on his current contract.

Nikola Jokic not excited despite Game 1 win

Nikola Jokic is not taking anything for granted and won't celebrate the Denver Nuggets' win in Game 1. Jokic sent a warning to his Nuggets teammates that the job is not done and they still need three more wins before they start thinking about a parade.

"The Joker" told NBA TV after the game that the Miami Heat are a scary team because they defeated teams with a better record than the Nuggets. He explained that not taking the Heat seriously could have consequences.

"I'm not excited, to be honest," Jokic said. "I'm really focused and I know what they are capable of. They beat some really good teams that had a better record than us. We are as a team, we are not relaxed.

"It's really an important win for us especially because they first game in every round. As a team, we have a huge respect for the Miami Heat and our focus and mentality is not relaxed, but to get better."

