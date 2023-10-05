Fact check: Was James Harden spotted with burger in locker room? Viral image debunked

Amid his months-long trade request saga, Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden reported to the Sixers training camp on Wednesday.

Harden had previously skipped the team’s media day on Monday and Day 1 of training camp on Tuesday. That led to some skepticism surrounding whether he would eventually join the team, and if so, whether he would try to sabotage Philly.

So, naturally, on his return, some poked fun at Harden’s expense. That includes the popular satirical outlet “Buttcrack Sports,” which shared an AI-generated image of an overweight Harden eating a burger in Philly’s locker room, on Wednesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Fortunately for Sixers fans, the image is, of course, fake, as Harden reportedly showed up to his first day of training camp without causing any controversy. However, the fact that it even needs to be confirmed should probably be concerning enough to Philly fans.

Also Read: "Bro finally left strip club" - 'Fat suit' theories return as NBA fans send in rib-tickling reactions to Harden's training camp arrival

James Harden cooperative on return to Sixers

Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden

As for how James Harden’s first day of training camp went, on Wednesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski described it as anticlimactic.

Wojnarowski said that Harden was very cooperative regarding working with his teammates and coaches and didn’t cause any drama:

“Largely anticlimactic, and that was a good thing for the Philadelphia 76ers,” Wojnarowski said on “NBA Today.”

“James Harden showed up. He got dressed. He stretched, and he practiced. He talked with his coaches. He talked with officials around the team, largely like any other player who is just arriving. But he isn't just any other player and people were watching closely in practice, waiting to see what it would look like. But I was told it was drama-free.”

However, Wojnarowski added that there's still skepticism surrounding whether Harden will continue to buy into the Sixers’ plans moving forward:

“The question's gonna be, ‘What does the second day look like? What does the third day look like?’” Wojnarowski said. “But for Day 1, the arrival of James Harden, he practiced, played with his teammates, started to get to know a new head coach in Nick Nurse and went on his way.”

Expand Tweet

So far so good for Harden and Philly. However, it looks like Sixers fans will still have to take a wait-and-see approach concerning the star guard’s long-term future with the team.