Fact Check: Was Marcus Smart involved in $600 million scam? Looking at shocking NBA insurance scandal

The identity of Marcus Smart was wrongfully used by a man in a $600 million medical insurance scam. The man, Matthew James, faces 12 years in prison after being sentenced on Friday. He also used the identity of an NFL executive for his plans.

Eighteen former players, including Tony Allen, Glen Davis and Sebastian Telfair, were charged in another case of fraud, this one involving the NBA's health and welfare benefits plan.

Davis and Will Bynum were convicted in November and face up to 20 years in prison. Terrence Williams was sentenced to 10 years in August. Telfair and Darius Miles have pleaded guilty.

Matthew James, the man behind the medical scam involving Smart, used the Memphis Grizzlies two-way guard to collect insurance payments as part of an attempt to pull off a $600 million scam. Newsday reported that an NFL lawyer and executive were also victims.

According to reports, James, a medical biller, arranged elective surgeries through emergency rooms. After he was caught, prosecutors explained how the tactics worked. They said that this method is used to increase the insurance reimbursement rates.

U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert sentenced James to 12 years in prison.

"To ruin people's reputations, to do all that, for wealth is really something," Seybert said.

James reportedly impersonated Smart, who had surgery for his hand in 2018 after hitting a picture frame. During his testimony at James' trial, Smart shared how he was upset and concerned that James' actions could damage his standing as a role model.

James' lawyer, Paul Krieger, said that his client had been under immense stress due to the responsibilities that have been put on his shoulders, ESPN reported:

"He sincerely and deeply regrets his misguided phone calls and communications with insurance companies in which he pretended to be patients in an effort to maximize and expedite payments for the genuine medical services provided by his doctor-clients," the attorney said, saying the calls were "an aberration" in the life of "a caring and decent person."

Marcus Smart back in Boston for the first time

Boston Celtics fans are excited to see Marcus Smart back in town on Sunday. Smart played for the Celtics for nine seasons and was the heart and soul of the team. He was traded in the summer in exchange for star big man Kristaps Porzingis.

In his return, he was given a "Heroes Among Us" award.

The organization started giving out honors in 1997 for outstanding individuals who have helped aid the lives of others. Due to the amount of charitable gestures and efforts that Smart has headlined, it was an easy decision for the Celtics to hand out the honors for their former player.

