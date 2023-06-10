Fact Check: Was Nikola Jokic celebrating in a Miami bar after Game 4 of NBA Finals 

Nikola Jokic is having a fantastic playoff run and is just a victory away from winning his first championship ring. This is certainly a cause for celebration for many Denver Nuggets fans, but not for the team's biggest star.

A video of Jokic dancing has recently gone viral over social media. Due to this, many fans believe that the superstar center was celebrating after a Game 4 victory against the Miami Heat. However, that's not the case.

The viral video was actually taken in the summer of 2022. Jokic visited Serbia, his home country, and also had some fun in Foca, Bosnia and Herzegovina. The video was taken in Foca, but fans mistake it for a Serbian bar in Miami.

Nikola Jokic was not celebrating in a Miami bar after Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals

Jokic had a rather quiet performance in Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals, yet he was still amazing. The big man finished the game with 23 points, 12 rebounds and four assists, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 13-point victory, 108-95.

Most importantly, Jokic had led the Nuggets to a 3-1 lead over the Miami Heat. Since the next game will be played in Denver, Jokic and his squad have a chance to close out the series and win it all.

Nikola Jokic spotted outside a Miami bar last night. https://t.co/bVwqZZOwvS

However, the Nuggets know that the job is not done yet, which is why it's too early to celebrate. Despite this, a video of Nikola Jokic dancing has gone viral after Game 4, claiming that he was in a Miami bar.

While the video is not fake, its context is. The video was taken in July 2022 at the rafting camp "DMD" near Foca, Bosnia and Herzegovina. In the video, Jokic can be seen dancing with his brothers and friends.

Many fans also believe that the video was taken in Serbia, which is also incorrect. The rafting camp is located in Bosnia and Herzegovina, a few miles from its border with Montenegro.

Nikola Jokic is having a fantastic series against the Heat, averaging 30.8 points, 13.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game. He's been the best player in the 2023 NBA Finals by a large margin and will likely be named the Finals MVP.

The next game of the series will be played on Monday night in Denver. The Nuggets are 1-1 in the series at home, but are on a two-game win streak and are favorites to close out the series.

