What are Nikola Jokic's contract details with the Denver Nuggets? Salary, duration and more

Nikola Jokic has cemented himself as one of the best players in the world in the past three years. Jokic won back-to-back MVPs in 2021 and 2022, and was a runner-up this season. The Denver Nuggets awarded him with the largest contract in NBA history.

Jokic signed a five-year, $272 million extension last year that will kick in next season. He is set to earn $46.9 million next season, followed by $50.6 million, $54.5 million and $58.2 million from 2025 to 2027. He has a player option worth $61.9 million for the 2027-28 season.

"The Joker" will be 32 years old at the end of his contract, which means he could sign at least one more max contract. It will certainly be worth it for the Nuggets if they win the 2023 NBA championship.

Nikola Jokic's previous contracts with the Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic with the Denver Nuggets during the 2018-2019 NBA season.

Nikola Jokic was the 41st overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft during a Taco Bell commercial. He'll likely go down as the biggest steal in NBA draft history. He signed a three-year, $4.1 million contract when he came to the league a year later.

Jokic has his breakout season in 2018 when he averaged 18.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. The Nuggets rewarded him with a five-year, $147.7 contract extension.

It has proven to be a bargain for Denver as Jokic won back-to-back MVPs in 2021 and 2022. He led them to their first NBA Finals appearance this season and they are just one win away from winning the NBA championship for the first time in franchise history.

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets one win away from NBA title

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic didn't have his best night in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Jokic was plagued with foul trouble on Friday night, but that didn't prevent him from having a good game. He finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in the Denver Nuggets' 108-95 win.

Aaron Gordon picked up the slack for the Nuggets by scoring a new playoff career high of 27 points with seven rebounds and six assists. Bruce Brown Jr. was also huge off the bench with 21 points, four rebounds and two assists.

The Nuggets now have a 3-1 series lead against the Miami Heat, with Game 5 in Denver on Monday night. Adding a championship ring improves Jokic's growing legacy that could propel him into the top 20 of the greatest of all-time rankings.

