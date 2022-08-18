“Dude won’t be able to tie his own shoes in 2 years”, “Bro just wants to lose for the next 2 years” - Fans mock LeBron James as he agrees to a contract extension with the LA Lakers

In a rather shocking turn of events, LeBron James and the LA Lakers have decided to extend their partnership. Reports have emerged that the All-Star forward has agreed to terms on a two-year, $97.1 million extension.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension – including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M. BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension – including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M.

Since LeBron joined the Lakers back in 2018, it has been an up-and-down ride. While they managed to secure a championship in the bubble, they failed to even make the playoffs last year. In his four seasons in LA, the 37-year-old has averaged 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists.

Following this news, many have spoken out on what a poor move this is for both LeBron and the Lakers. Given his age and the current state of the franchise, fans expect this extension to age poorly.

IStealCoins @IStealCoin @AntonioPol99 @wojespn @KlutchSports Dude won’t be able to tie his own shoes in 2 years ! 🤣 @AntonioPol99 @wojespn @KlutchSports Dude won’t be able to tie his own shoes in 2 years ! 🤣

Sean @sixerssean @wojespn @KlutchSports bro just wants to lose for the next 2 years lol @wojespn @KlutchSports bro just wants to lose for the next 2 years lol

AL💥🫵🏾 @Elitekid_Skeals @wojespn @KlutchSports Damn can’t get another star free agent in free agency so ig a trade is incoming soon @wojespn @KlutchSports Damn can’t get another star free agent in free agency so ig a trade is incoming soon

Nick Melanson @nickmelanson_ @wojespn



I get it, you have to re-sign LeBron James - but just imagine what the Lakers could do with that money if he agreed to take a discount. @KlutchSports That’s a lot of money to give to a 37 year old on a team with numerous holes throughout the lineup.I get it, you have to re-sign LeBron James - but just imagine what the Lakers could do with that money if he agreed to take a discount. @wojespn @KlutchSports That’s a lot of money to give to a 37 year old on a team with numerous holes throughout the lineup. I get it, you have to re-sign LeBron James - but just imagine what the Lakers could do with that money if he agreed to take a discount.

While many feel the Lakers are making a mistake by investing this much into LeBron, one analyst found a silver lining in the move. Trevor Lane thinks this could be big for LA moving forward knowing his intentions, and could help in trade discussions. Most notably, finding a team to take on Russell Westbrook.

Trevor Lane @Trevor_Lane Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension – including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M. BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension – including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M. Big for the Lakers to have this certainty moving forward, including in trade discussions twitter.com/wojespn/status… Big for the Lakers to have this certainty moving forward, including in trade discussions twitter.com/wojespn/status…

Another thing fans have brought up is that LeBron has said on multiple occasions that he wants to play with his oldest son. This is still on the table even after signing this extension as the second year is a player option.

Did the Lakers make the right move giving LeBron James a massive extension?

It is a steep price to pay, but even at this age, LeBron James has shown he can still perform at a high level. In 56 games last year, he posted averages of 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists. Given all the disarray surrounding the team, the Lakers were not in a position to let him walk.

Looking at it from the other side, James is taking a big leap of faith. At this stage of his career, there is no telling how many seasons he has left at this level. Not to mention the Lakers don't appear to be in a position to contend right now. With that in mind, it's rather shocking that he locked himself into this deal.

At the end of the day, James is still a big draw and garners a large price in terms of his contract. As one of the league's most prestigious franchises, the Lakers did not want to lose the Hall of Fame talent. That being said, if the organization can't get back on track in a hurry, this contract could age poorly quickly.

