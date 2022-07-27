“Bo Cruz X Drake collab confirmed”, “Adam Sandler is pumped”, “Boronto Raptors”, “Cruz missile” - Fans react comically as ‘Bo Cruz’ Juancho Hernangomez signs with the Raptors

Juancho Hernangomez, who had a starring role in the movie "Hustle," is signing with the Toronto Raptors, and fans are reacting comically.

After playing the fictional character Bo Cruz in the recent Adam Sandler movie on Netflix, Hernangomez has grown in star power. While he is far from being an NBA superstar his name is one that people have heard.

With his increased profile, Hernangomez's free-agency decision would be a noteworthy moment. Now, the former Utah Jazz forward is taking his talents north as he joins the Toronto Raptors.

While Hernangomez going to Toronto may not be the most impactful move, fans are having fun with it. They took to Twitter to voice their feelings and jokes about Hernangomez joining the Raptors.

“Bo Cruz X Drake collab confirmed”

“Adam Sandler is pumped”

“Boronto Raptors”

“Cruz missile”

As fans on Twitter reacted to the signing, Hernangomez will need to establish himself in Toronto.

During Hernangomez's time with Utah, he played one of the most significant roles of his career, but his career was trending downward beforehand. If he continues to build off last season, Hernangomez could end his career with a movie-style ending.

While people do not know what Hernangomez's role will be in Toronto, the fans had fun with their reactions. One fan wanted to highlight a potential collaboration with a Toronto legend.

Many fans pointed out how Adam Sandler, or his character in the movie "Hustle," would react.

Many pointed out how "Bo Cruz" is headed to Toronto and trying to play a role with the Raptors.

Still, a few other fans made some jokes about Hernangomez and what awaits him with the Raptors.

For the Raptors, they are going to hope they get the Bo Cruz version of Hernangomez.

Juancho Hernangomez joining the Toronto Raptors keeps Bo Cruz in the NBA another year.

As Hernangomez enters Year Seven in the NBA, he will look for his best year.

In the NBA, players take varying amounts of time to reach their peak performance. Some players enter the league and are already elite talents, while others take several years to reach that point.

After several years in the NBA, Juancho Hernangomez is now on his sixth team in seven seasons. Still, he is coming off an improved season, and now how he increased star power from his movie appearance.

One fan pointed out that Bo Cruz, Hernangomez's movie character, is on another NBA team.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Bo Cruz is back in the league Juancho Hernangomez is finalizing a one-year deal with the Raptors, per @wojespn Bo Cruz is back in the league Juancho Hernangomez is finalizing a one-year deal with the Raptors, per @wojespnBo Cruz is back in the league 🔥 https://t.co/ebyoZXRAqN

Toronto fans will be looking for Hernangomez to be the best version of Bo Cruz in the NBA. Only time will tell if Hernangomez will find success with the Raptors and continue his rise to fame.

