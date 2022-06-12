Listing the 5 most popular NBA players that appear in Adam Sandler’s new Netflix movie "Hustle"

Adam Sandler's "Hustle" movie is finally out, and it's a must-watch for basketball fans. The movie features more than 20 NBA players, both current and former, and it gives fans two hours of fun.

Sandler himself stars in the movie as Stanley Sugerman, a scout and a coach for the Philadelphia 76ers. Several other popular actors, such as Queen Latifah and Robert Duvall, also star in the movie.

However, the inclusion of so many NBA players is what makes this movie even better. Some of the players had short cameos, but some of them had bigger roles.

Check out the five most popular NBA players in the movie!

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most popular NBA players who stars in "Hustle"

During his NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal was extremely dominant. The big man ended up winning four championships, along with numerous other accolades.

Even after his career ended, Shaq is still one of the most popular NBA players in the history of the league. In the movie, he was one of the most popular fans of Bo Cruz, the main character.

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic has established himself as one of the best players in the NBA over the past few years. He has turned the Dallas Mavericks into one of the best teams in the league thanks to his incredible skills.

Doncic appears in "Hustle" as he shouts out Bo on his Instagram profile. The Mavericks guard let his fans know that the player is the real deal.

Trae Young

Like Luka Doncic, Trae Young is one of the most popular NBA players at the moment. Both of them were picked in the 2018 NBA Draft and have made their teams much better.

The point guard has averaged 9.1 assists per game throughout his career so far. However, in the movie, he doesn't feel like passing to Bo.

Allen Iverson

Allen Iverson is not just one of the most popular NBA players of all time, but he is also one of the greatest players to ever play in Philadelphia. He was amazing both on and off the court, and during his career, Iverson impacted the league in many different ways.

The point guard is known for his "practice" interview, and that is exactly what he talks about in "Hustle." The NBA legend believes that Bo doesn't need to practice either!

Juancho Hernangomez

While Juancho Hernangomez may not be one of the most popular NBA players at the moment, it wouldn't be fair not to put him on this list. After all, the Utah Jazz big man played the main character in the movie.

Bo Cruz, played by Hernangomez, is a standout rookie from Spain. He got Stanley Sugerman's attention, who made it his mission to get Cruz to the NBA and help him succeed on the big stage.

Honorable mentions

With so many popular players in "Hustle," it was hard to pick only five, which is why we have a list of honorable mentions.

Julius Erving

Anthony Edwards

Kyle Lowry

Charles Barkley

Dirk Nowitzki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far