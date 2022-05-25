"If I walk downstairs & see an alien eating an Eggo at my table I'd be shocked, but not totally shocked" - Kevin Wildes giving Dallas Mavericks a slight chance to stage an improbable comeback against Dubs

This year's Western Conference Finals feature the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors. While the Warriors have had a lot of success in recent years, this Dallas roster is relatively young and doesn't have much playoff experience. After all, the last time the Mavericks made it to the NBA Finals was in 2011 when they won it all.

Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the league. He's been fantastic in the series. However, the Mavericks are down 1-3 as they avoided a sweep in Game 4.

Dallas Mavericks won one game, but they may be done soon

Despite a fantastic performance in the fourth game of the series, many fans and analysts still don't believe in the Mavericks. The general consensus is that the Warriors will win the next game and advance to the NBA Finals.

Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic won Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors.

Kevin Wildes, who recently joined the "First Things First" NBA show, talked about Dallas and their chances of coming back.

I believe in the Mavs like I believe in aliens — highly, highly, highly unlikely. But if I walk down the stairs, and there was an alien eating an Eggo waffle at my table, I would be shocked... But at the same time, I wouldn't be totally shocked."

The sports journalist explained why he's giving the Mavericks the "alien invasionesque treatment." The first reason is the attitude the players have, as both Doncic and Jalen Brunson talked about taking it one game at a time and treating every game like Game 7. Furthermore, Wildes explained how Luka is not afraid of big moments, which he also showed in Game 7 against the Phoenix Suns.

Finally, the third reason is the potential collapse of the Warriors. They were up 3-0 and might get nervous if the Dallas Mavericks win another game. Back in 2016, Golden State lost a 3-1 series lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, which was the first time it happened. If they lose a 3-0 lead, that will be historically bad too.

Even though Dallas put on a great show in Game 4, it is very unlikely they will win the series. However, Doncic is one of the best players in the league, and he loves the big stage. There is no doubt that the next game will be tough for the Mavs, but there is also no guarantee that the Warriors will close the series.

