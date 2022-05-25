"They strategically had the roof leak to hurt our 3rd quarter momentum", "Mark Cuban is about to fire half the city of Dallas" - Fans leave no stone unturned in slandering Dallas Mavericks as American Airlines Center experiences roof leakage in Game 4

The Dallas Mavericks made it rain three-pointers against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4. However, it was also quite literal as a roof leak at the American Airlines Center caused a delay in starting the second-half, something NBA fans could not overlook.
On a rainy night in Dallas, Western Conference action was put on hold as the roof of the AAC tore through, which caused a leak over the Warriors' side of the bench prior to the start of the second-half.
Although the situation was patched up and the teams were given a five-minute warmup before proceeding with events, NBA fans gave hilarious reactions to the entire spectacle.
Tearing into the Mavericks and their owner Mark Cuban, here are some of the best reactions to the situation on Twitter:
Considering that the roof leak incident was not a first for the Dallas Mavericks, fans had their knives sharpened beforehand for the Mavericks owner.
While the 20-minute delay did raise some problems, the overall situation was taken care of as second-half action proceeded without further issues.
The Dallas Mavericks followed suit with the weather as their three-point shooting shone on this rainy night in Dallas. Knocking down 20 three-pointers for the game, the Mavericks avoided elimination with a crucial 119-109 win in Game 4.
With the series currently at 3-1 in the Warriors' favor, Game 5 heads back to San Francisco. While Dallas will have to fight for their place in the playoffs yet again, by virtue of avoiding a sweep, the side managed to defend some degree of pride as Western Conference finalists.
The Dallas Mavericks blowout the Golden State Warriors in Game 4
Given the state of their performances over the course of this series, not many had picked the Dallas Mavericks to win even a single game, especially after their previous loss at home in Game 3.
However, Game 4 saw a massive shift in output. While Luka Doncic's reputation as a scorer in elimination games preceded him, the 23-year-old became a master playmaker as he got the entirety of the Mavericks' offense rolling.
With Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock and Jalen Brunson notching double-digit scoring, the Mavericks managed to extend their lead to almost 28 points at one point in the game. Along with valuable contributions from Maxi Kleber off the bench, Dallas looked like a far more competitive side in Game 4.
However, there are still some pressing concerns with regards to their overall ability to close out games.
The onslaught waged by the Warriors' bench almost resulted in an upset as they cut through a 28-point lead like butter. Bringing it down to eight points in the fourth-quarter, the Dallas Mavericks got away thanks to some timely baskets.
While the Mavs will rejoice after recording a win in Game 4, the road ahead remains arduous. Given the Warriors' competence when closing out games and their homecourt advantage, Dallas truly have their backs to the wall ahead of Game 5.