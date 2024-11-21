FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualification: India vs Qatar preview, head-to-head, starting lineup, prediction, and live-streaming details

The FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualification is back for the second phase from Thursday, November 21. India are in Group E and every team from each group will play two matches apiece in this phase.

India will face Qatar on Friday, November 22, at 6:00 PM IST at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, India.

India will be keen to register their first win at the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualification tournament. They played two matches in the first phase, losing both. They faced a 50-63 defeat against Kazakhstan before crashing to a 53-86 loss against Iran.

With two losses, India are last in the Group E standings with two points. They are 76th in the FIBA World Ranking at present.

On the other hand, Qatar also lost both of their games in the first phase. They suffered a close 74-76 defeat against Iran. Next, they faced another loss by a close margin of 68-73 against Kazakhstan.

Qatar are joint with India on points. However, they are placed third on the points table. Interestingly, Qatar are ranked 101 at present.

With both teams eyeing their first win in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualification tournament, this is set to be an exciting clash in Group E.

India vs Qatar FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualification Match Details

Match Details: India vs Qatar, FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualification

Date and Time: Friday, November 22, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai, India

India vs Qatar head-to-head

India and Qatar last met at the FIBA Asian Championship in 2015. Qatar is ranked lower than India as far as the rankings go. However, they have had a dominant record against India.

The teams have met each other on six occasions. While India have managed only one win, Qatar have beaten them five times. Moreover, Qatar have won four out of the last five meetings between the two teams.

India vs Qatar squads

India

Amjyot Singh, Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon, Kanwar Gurbaz Singh Sandhu, Harsh Dagar, Kushal Singh, Muin Bek Hafeez, Baladhaneshwar Poiyamozhi, Arvind Kumar Muthu Krishnan, Prashant Singh Rawat, Pranav Prince, Palpreet Singh Brar, Princepal Singh.

Qatar

Omar Mohamed Saad, Mustafa Fouda, Mahmoud Darwish, Khaled Rushdi, Babacar Dieng, Nadim Muslik, Mohamed Bashir, Tyler James Lee Harris, Aladji Boubou Magassa, Ndaye Elhaj Sidou, Abdullah Yassin, Mustafa Ndaw, Mike Lewis, Alen Hadzibegovic, Donte Grantham.

India vs Qatar predicted lineups

India

Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon, Muin Bek Hafeez (C), Palpreet Singh Brar, Pranav Prince, Arvind Kumar Muthu Krishnan.

Qatar

Mike Lewis, Ndaye Elhaj Sidou, Nadim Muslik, Babacar Dieng, Mohamed Bashir.

India vs Qatar prediction

Both teams are yet to win a game at the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualification tournament. However, Qatar have performed better as their margins of defeat have been close in both games.

Qatar also have a successful head-to-head record against India, beating them five out of six times. So, Qatar are expected to come out on top in this game, even though India are playing at home.

Prediction: Qatar to win.

India vs Qatar live telecast details, channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FIBA YouTube Channel

