FIBA postpones 3x3 Olympic qualifier in Bengaluru due to Coronavirus threat

This is the first event to be postponed in India due to Coronavirus

What's the story?

The Federation Internationale de Basketball (FIBA) has postponed the FIBA 3x3 basketball Olympic qualifying tournament which was scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from March 18 to 22.

Coronavirus has led to the cancellation of various sporting events and tournaments around the world. This is the first sporting event to be postponed in India owing to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

In case you didn't know

20 teams were set to participate in both the men's and women's events which are jointly organised by FIBA and the Basketball Federation of India, with the Tokyo Olympics 2020 set to witness the debut of 3x3 basketball. Both the men's and women's teams are broken into four pools each.

India is placed in Pool D alongside Canada, Croatia, the Netherlands, and Latvia. The women's side is placed in a group with Spain, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei and Italy.

In total, six Olympic spots are up for grabs which would see the top two teams from each pool qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition.

The heart of the matter

The FIBA is now understood to be working to find the best possible solution in the given circumstances.

In an official statement, FIBA said:

"The FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualification Tournament, which was scheduled to be held in Bengaluru, India, from March 18 to 22, 2020, has been postponed,"

"FIBA is now working in close collaboration with the International Olympic Committee, on the best solution possible in the circumstances, considering that this tournament needs to take place before the FIBA 3x3 Universality Olympic Qualifier Tournament scheduled to be played in Budapest, Hungary, from April 24 to 26, 2020,"

Advertisement

What's next?

Coronavirus has led to the postponement of many tournaments but the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is confident of conducting the Tokyo Olympics on the scheduled time.

The revised date and venue of the FIBA 3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament are expected to be announced soon.