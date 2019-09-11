FIBA World Cup 2019: Top 5 individual performances from the quarterfinals

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 15 // 11 Sep 2019, 21:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Evan Fournier was among the most impressive performers during the quarter-finals

The 2019 FIBA World Cup group stage was among the most exciting stage in the tournament's history, and the much-hyped quarter-final stage did not disappoint. Yesterday saw the pre-tournament favorites Serbia take on an unbeaten Argentina team, and the South Americans managed to defy expectations to come away with one of the biggest wins in the nation's history.

Meanwhile, Spain also advanced to the semifinals following an excellent performance against a Polish team that was making it's first World Cup performance in more than 50 years.

Day 2 of the quarter-finals was headlined by Team USA's clash with France, and the Europeans pulled off a stunning win over the two-time defending champions. USA's defeat was it's first in 58 international games, a run stretching back to 2006. Meanwhile, Australia also advanced to the final four courtesy of a comfortable win over the Czech Republic.

Nevertheless, there were excellent performers on all sides, and here we will look at the top five individual performances from the quarterfinals of the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

#5 Evan Fournier - France

Evan Fournier continued to put up big numbers for his team

In his first World Cup, Evan Fournier has established himself as the focal point of France's offense. And, while the Orlando Magic man didn't enjoy his best shooting night against Team USA (42% from the field), Fournier managed to drain several huge 3s as his team came back to stun the Americans.

Fournier finished the game with 22 points, 4 assists and, 3 rebounds, and his ability to score clutch points with the game close proved vital. The 26-year-old has now averaged more than 20 points per game during the tournament, and he will play a big role over the next four days.

1 / 5 NEXT