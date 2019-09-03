FIBA World Cup 2019: Turkey vs Team USA - Match Preview & Predictions

Donovan Mitchell and Team USA face Turkey in Game 2

Match details

Fixture: Turkey vs Team USA

Date & Time: Tuesday 3rd September - 8:30 AM (ET)/6:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Sports Center, Shanghai

Last game result

Turkey: 86-67 victory over Japan

Team USA: 88-67 victory over Czech Republic

Match overview

Much was made of Team USA’s poor build-up to the tournament, although Gregg Popovich’s side was impressive during their opening win over the Czech Republic. The USA never looked like losing during an 88-67 victory, and the likes of Donovan Mitchell and Marcus Smart were eager to seize their big opportunity on the international stage.

After keeping their opponents to under 70 points in their last two outings, Team USA’s defense will play an important role going forward in the tournament, and Myles Turner should play a bigger role against a physical Turkish side.

Turkey also won its World Cup opener thanks to an easy 88-67 win over Japan. The nation looked dangerous throughout, with Ersan Ilyasova and Melih Mahmutogly combining for 36 points. However, serious questions remain over the depth of the Turkish roster, and the underdogs will need a strong defensive performance to have any chance of defeating the pre-tournament favorites.

Key players

Turkey - Ersan Ilyasova

Ilyasova may have been dunked on by Rui Hachimura during Turkey’s opening win, although the veteran put in an impressive well-rounded performance. In 30 minutes, Ilyasova contributed 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists, and the 32-year-old’s ability to replicate his performance in Game 2 will be crucial.

Team USA - Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell came to life in the second half of Game 1, and the Utah Jazz star is likely to take on a bigger role in Game 2. While Kemba Walker will control the tempo from the backcourt, Mitchell is likely to be the first shooting option, and his ability to make jump shots will be key.

Predicted starting lineups

Turkey: Melih Mahmutoglu, Semih Erden, Ersan Ilyasova, Cedi Osman, Dogus Balbay

Team USA: Kemba Walker, Donovan Mitchell, Khris Middleton, Harrison Barnes, Myles Turner

Match prediction

Turkey pulled off an impressive win in Game 1, although, in terms of talent, they match up with the Czech Republic. Due to this, Team USA will be confident of coming away with a second win of the tournament, and only a poor shooting night for Popovich’s men will put the result in doubt.