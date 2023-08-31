FIBA World Cup 2023 Classification Round (31st August): Which teams won today

The Classification Round of the FIBA World Cup 2023 are used to finalize the ranking of the World Cup competition, which will be the basis for qualifications in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The final ranking for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments.

FIBA World Cup 2023 Classification Round (31st August):

Angola vs China

South Sudan vs Philippines

New Zealand vs Mexico

Egypt vs Jordan

Cape Verde vs Finland

Japan vs Venezuela

Cote d'Ivoire vs Lebanon

France vs Iran

The final results ranged from close games to commanding wins as each team competed until the sound of the final buzzer. The FIBA World Cup 2023 has been full of impressive outings from countries all over the world as the competition has been neck-and-neck across all performers.

This article will take a look at the teams that secured their respective victories, including their opponents that didn't have enough to get the edge over the winners.

FIBA World Cup 2023 Classification Round (31st August) Results

For the Classification Round, each country involved are classified in their respective FIBA World Cup groupings. They are the following:

Group M teams (Philippines, China, South Sudan and Angola)

teams (Philippines, China, South Sudan and Angola) Group N teams (Egypt, Mexico, New Zealand and Jordan)

teams (Egypt, Mexico, New Zealand and Jordan) Group O teams (Japan, Finland, Cape Verde and Venezuela)

teams (Japan, Finland, Cape Verde and Venezuela) Group P teams (Cote d'Ivoire, Lebanon, France and Iran)

Here's a look at how each team fared in their Classification Round matchups for the FIBA World Cup 2023.

1) Angola vs China

China secured the 83-76 win over Angola as the team shot 49.1%, including 31.2% from 3-point range. China's Jinqiu Hu led the way with 20 points, alongside contributions from Kaier Li's 17 points and Mingxuan Hu's 16 points.

Angola, on the other hand, shot 39.7%, including 19.2% from 3-point range. The team had a rough shooting display, especially from outside the perimeter as they struggled in staying with China's shotmaking. The team was led by Childe Dundao's 17 points, while Bruno Fernando contributed 16 points.

2) South Sudan vs Philippines

South Sudan had a commanding 87-68 win over the Philippines during their matchup. South Sudan shot 40.8%, including 36.4% from 3-point range. Carlik Jones led all scorers with his 17 points (7-of-20 shooting).

Meanwhile, the Philippines have yet to win a game in this year's FIBA World Cup as they shot 35.1%, including 31.2% from 3-point range. Jordan Clarkson once again led the team in scoring with 24 points (9-of-23 shooting).

3) New Zealand vs Mexico

Mexico got the better of New Zealand with a 108-100 victory. Mexico had an impressive shooting display as they shot 51.4%, including 56.0% from 3-point range. Pako Cruz showed out with his 27 points (9-of-16 shooting).

Despite the loss, New Zealand still competed throughout the game as they too shot the ball well at 46.3%, including 41.5% from 3-point range. Reuben Te Rangi led the team in scoring as he dropped 32 points (11-of-16 shooting).

4) Egypt vs Jordan

Egypt handled their business against Jordan with an 85-69 win. The team shot 47% in the game, including 31.6% from beyond the arc. Both Ehab Amin (6-of-15 shooting) and Assem Marei (7-of-12 shooting) combined for 40 points.

Jordan still managed to shoot the ball decent, even if it still ended in a loss. They shot 41.9%, including 37.9% from 3-point range. Sam Bzai dropped 18 points (6-of-11 shooting), while Ahmad Dwairi followed close with 17 points (8-of-17 shooting).

5) Cape Verde vs Finland

Finland looked dominant against Cape Verde with their 100-77 victory. The team had a great shooting display at 50.7%, including 38.9% from beyond the arc. Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen was the team's leading scorer at 34 points (12-of-19 shooting).

Meanwhile, Cape Verde shot 41.5%, including a lowly 15.8% shooting from 3-point range. Ivan Almeida dropped 17 points (4-of-18 shooting) to lead the team in scoring.

6) Japan vs Venezuela

Japan had the edge over Venezuela as they won by a score of 86-77. The team shot the ball (41.4% shooting, including 34.3% from 3-point range) well enough to secure the win. Makoto Hiejima contributed 23 points (8-of-12 shooting), while Phoenix Suns player Yuta Watanabe chipped in 21 points (8-of-14 shooting).

Venezuela, similar to the Philippines, have yet to win in the FIBA World Cup 2023. During the game, they shot 43.1%, including 25.6% from 3-point range. Garly Sojo led all scorers with his 20-point outing (7-of-13 shooting).

7) Cote d'Ivoire vs Lebanon

Lebanon got the win over Cote d'Ivoire with a score of 94-84. The team was efficient all game in shooting the ball as they shot 50.0%, including 50.0% from beyond the arc. Amir Saoud dropped 29 points (8-of-18 shooting) and Omari Rasulala Spellman put up 25 points (7-of-14 shooting).

Cote d'Ivoire, on the other hand, shot 44.8%, including 32.1% from 3-point range. Jean Philippe Dally put up 21 points (7-of-11 shooting) to lead his team in scoring.

8) France vs Iran

Against Iran, France was not to be denied as they won 82-55 over their opponent. They have not performed to their standards in this year's FIBA World Cup but just had enough to get them the win against Iran. They were led by Ellie Okobo's 13 points (5-of-7 shooting), while the team as a whole shot at an incredible rate (56.7% shooting, including 33.3% from 3-point range).

Iran struggled all game in shooting the ball as they shot 30.8%, including 25.0% from 3-point range. Meisam Mirzaei contributed 11 points (4-of-8 shooting), while Behnam Yakhchali also dropped 11 points (4-of-10 shooting).

