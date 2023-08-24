FIBA World Cup 2023 Power Rankings: Top 5 teams after tune-ups featuring Canada, and more

FIBA recently uploaded the latest power rankings after the tune-up games in preparation for the FIBA World Cup 2023.

Here are the top five teams in the power rankings from the list:

5) Canada

Team Canada - Jamal Murray

With 15 appearances in the World Cup, Canada is ranked fifth on the list. Canada's roster is filled with NBA talents such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, RJ Barrett, Dillon Brooks, and Lu Dort.

However, Jamal Murray will be sitting out the international event after consultation with the medical staff and the team, as per Associated Press' Tim Reynolds.

"When I came into training camp, I wanted to see how my body would respond after a long and demanding season," Murray said. "If I would be physically able to compete at the highest level required for the World Cup."

Murray added:

"In consultation with the medical staff and team, it is clear that additional recovery is required, and I have made the difficult decision to not participate in the tournament. It's still a dream of mine to represent Canada at the Olympics, and I will support the team every step of the way as they pursue this goal."

This is unfortunate timing as the team could surely use Murray's scoring and leadership to make it far in the FIBA World Cup.

Canada has won the silver medal twice (1980 and 1999) in the FIBA World Cup and the bronze medal four times (1984, 1988, 2001, and 2015) in the FIBA AmeriCup.

4) Spain

Team Spain - Ricky Rubio

Spain earns the fourth spot on the rankings, despite the absence of Ricky Rubio on the team.

Competing at the highest level is nothing new for Spain as its roster depth showcased its capability to give teams a run for their money.

According to the FIBA article, Spain's impressive outings were the team's 20-point blowout win against Slovenia and their tight game against Team U.S.A.

Spain has won gold twice (2006 and 2019) in the FIBA World Cup and the gold medal four times (2009, 2011, 2015, and 2022), the silver medal six times (1935, 1973, 1983, 1999, 2003, and 2007), and the bronze medal four times (1991, 2001, 2013, and 2017) in the FIBA EuroBasket.

3) France

Team France - Rudy Gobert

Similar to Spain, France has remained one of the more consistent teams when it comes to performing in international competitions.

With Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier on the team, France looks ready for another impressive run at the World Cup.

France has won the bronze medal twice (2014 and 2019) in the FIBA World Cup and the gold medal once (2013), the silver medal thrice (1949, 2011, and 2022), and the bronze medal six times (1937, 1951, 1953, 1959, 2005, and 2015) in the FIBA Eurobasket.

2) Germany

Team Germany - Dennis Schroder

According to the FIBA World Cup power ranking, Germany earns the number two spot given how electric they have been in the tuneup games. Dennis Schroder and the Wagner brothers will be looking to wreak havoc on the court.

Germany has won the bronze medal once (2002) in the FIBA World Cup and the gold medal once (1993), the silver medal once (2005), and the bronze medal once (2022) in the FIBA EuroBasket.

1) U.S.A.

Team USA - Anthony Edwards

Team U.S.A. makes it to the number one spot on this list after a flawless record with their tune-ups. Despite close calls against Germany and Spain, Team U.S.A. prevailed and showcased their basketball dominance.

The roster comprises NBA players who coordinate well with each other in addition to all-star-caliber players who can close the deal in tight matchups.

They have won the gold medal five times (1954, 1986, 1994, 2010, and 2014), the silver medal three times (1950, 1959, and 1982), and the bronze medal four times (1974, 1990, 1998, and 2006) in the FIBA World Cup.

Team U.S.A. has won the gold medal seven times (1992, 1993, 1997, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2017), the silver medal once (1989), and the bronze medal once (2022) in the FIBA AmeriCup.

The Top 5 Ranked Teams and Their Records from the Tuneups

5) Canada

Canada has a 3-2 record from their tuneups. Their most impressive win was against Germany as it took overtime to beat their opponent with a score of 113-112.

4) Spain

Spain has a 3-2 record, similar to Canada, for their tuneups record. The team had a dominant outing against Venezuela as they won with a score of 87-57.

3) France

France, on the other hand, has a record of 7-1. Their one loss came at the hands of Australia as it was a tightly-contested matchup all throughout. The final score was 78-74.

2) Germany

Germany finished their tuneups with a record of 4-2. They came close at handing Team USA their first loss but ultimately fell at the end with a score of 99-91.

1) U.S.A.

The U.S.A. showed out with a record of 5-0 as the only team to pull off a flawless record with their tuneups. They almost lost against Germany in their final game but kept their composure throughout the matchup and pulled off the win. The final score was 99-91.

Shai Gilegous-Alexander talks about the importance of representing Canada in the FIBA World Cup

In the CBC article by The Canadian Press, OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander talked about what it means to represent Canada in the FIBA World Cup.

"I think the country, where I come from, is the reason I'm the player I am today," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "With the opportunities that I got growing up and the coaches that helped me and the fans that were behind me and ultimately the city that I grew up in, where I was raised, all of it goes back to being in Canada."

"And playing for the country, the nation, the fans, everyone that represents it and wears Canada on their chest," Gilgeous-Alexander added. "On their driver's license, whatever it is, it's an honor and means a lot. And we all wouldn't be here if it wasn't for it."

Following an impressive 2022-23 NBA season, along with the absence of Jamal Murray on the team, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is primed for an incredible showing at the FIBA World Cup.

