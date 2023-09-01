FIBA World Cup 2023 updated points table and bracket after second round’s opening games

The second round of the FIBA World Cup is underway with fans eagerly tuning in to see some fierce competition and remarkable performances. With Gameday No. 1 for the second round of play now behind us, things have been shaken up by some big upsets, most notably Latvia's win over Spain.

In addition, a tight clash between Canada and Brazil saw the South American team pick up a big upset over a stacked team led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. With the intensity picking up, and the finish line in sight, every single second of each game matters.

From the thrill of victory to the agony of defeat, the 2023 FIBA World Cup has had it all. As such, let's take a look at the updated points table and bracket after the first day of the second round of games.

FIBA World Cup 2023 Updated points table and bracket

Group I (2/4 games played)

Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic: 102-97

Italy vs. Serbia: 78-76

In Group I, both Italy and Puerto Rico picked up pivotal victories to even their records with Serbia and the Dominican Republic. With all teams now tied at 3-1 with seven points each, the standings come down to the +/- differentials.

Updated Standings

Team W/L Points +/- Serbia 3-1 7 89 Italy 3-1 7 18 Dominican Republic 3-1 7 14 Puerto Rico 3-1 7 11

Group J (2/4 games played)

USA vs. Montenegro: 85-73

Lithuania vs. Greece: 92-67

In group J, both the United States of America and Lithuania extended their unbeaten streaks, jumping out to big wins over Montenegro and Greece, respectively. With some lopsided stats in Group J, Montenegro and Greece will have to turn things around if they have hope of remaining in the FIBA World Cup.

Updated Standings

Team W/L Points +/- USA 4-0 8 115 Lithuania 4-0 8 101 Montenegro 2-2 6 3 Greece 2-2 6 -23

Group K (2/4 games played)

Germany vs. Georgia: 100-73

Slovenia vs. Australia: 91-80

In group K, several NBA players were able to help push their teams to victory. In Slovenia's matchup with Australia, Luka Doncic led the way, while in Germany's win over Georgia, Dennis Schroder led the way along with help from Daniel Theis.

With Germany and Slovenia both tied, the FIBA World Cup standings in Group K come down to the +/- differential.

Updated Standings

Team W/L Points +/- Germany 4-0 8 74 Slovenia 4-0 8 62 Australia 2-2 6 32 Georgia 2-2 6 -12

Group L (2/4 games played)

Brazil vs. Canada: 69-65

Latvia vs. Spain: 74-69

Group L played host to some big upsets, with Canada coming up short to Brazil in a closely contested game. Similarly, Latvia narrowly edged out a five-point victory over Spain, the FIBA World Cup defending champions from 2019. With all Group L teams tied with 3-1 records, the standings all come down to the +/- differential

Updated Standings

Team W/L Points +/- Canada 3-1 7 107 Spain 3-1 7 63 Brazil 3-1 7 39 Latvia 3-1 7 20

With the second round of action halfway over, it's safe to say that the remaining games will likely continue to get more and more intense in the days to come.

