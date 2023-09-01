"I want to take my shirt off on my Instagram" - Shaquille O'Neal gives hilarious outlook on his body transformation

Shaquille O'Neal was a lot to handle back when he was dominating the NBA with his size and strength. In his 20-season career, O'Neal is recognized as one of the greatest centers to have ever played.

However, as his career went past his prime days with the Los Angeles Lakers, the 15-time All-Star started to get less atheletic every season, eventually losing most of it due to his age.

Be that as it may, retirement has been great for the big man as he has continued to get back into shape.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shaq talked about his recent workout progress in an interview on Entertainment Tonight with Nischelle Turner:

"Where I got a 12-pack I got a five pack now, so I got seven more packs to go," O'Neal said, "because I want to take my shirt off on my Instagram for the last time I want to get like all the way up to town and then bring the noise."

As he continues to stay on track and make progress, his transformation looks incredible.

On his Instagram page, O'Neal shared a glimpse of how his body has changed compared to before in the video he was alluding to in his interview on Entertainment Tonight.

Shaquille O'Neal reveals that his fitness journey began with the Miami Heat

In his interview with Entertainment Tonight, the NBA legend revealed that he started to get back into shape at the time he secured his fourth championship with the Miami Heat in 2006.

Back when he was with the Los Angeles Lakers, his body changed a lot compared to how he was with the Orlando Magic. During his first championship run with the Lakers, he weighed 345 pounds. He later landed at 375 pounds and soon became 395 pounds.

However, around 2006, his weight came down to 315 pounds and he has wanted to get back to that number ever since.

Shaquille O'Neal has consulted health and fitness experts for his meals and the proper workout routine at his age.

"I didn't know what the difference between a carb and a protein," O'Neal said. "At 50 years old, I never knew."

It's normal to lose some of the athletic nature of a professional basketball player who utilizes his body frame and strength whenever he is on the court with age. This was the case for Shaquille O'Neal, who is currently making great progress to somewhat return to that state.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)