Finland vs Lithuania Preview and Prediction for Sept. 1 | 2025 EuroBasket

The preliminary rounds of the 2025 EuroBasket continue on Monday, with six games on the schedule, including the Finland vs. Lithuania matchup. Finland has already clinched a spot in the next round, while Lithuania needs one more win to qualify.
Finland enters the game with a 3-0 record, beating Sweden 93-90 to open the tournament. They dominated Great Britain 109-79 in their second game and beat Montenegro 85-66 to earn a spot in the Round of 16. They are led by Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen.
On the other hand, Lithuania has a 2-1 record and will have to get another victory to join Finland and Germany in the knockout stages. Jonas Valanciunas and company made quick work of Great Britain, 94-70, in their opener and followed it up with a 94-67 win over Montenegro. They ran into trouble against Germany, losing 107-88.
The Group B game between Finland and Lithuania is scheduled for Monday at the Nokia Arena in Tampere. It will tip off at 8:30 p.m. local time in Finland and 1:30 p.m. EST.
Fans can watch the game via live stream on Courtside 1891, which is available worldwide. The 2025 EuroBasket is also available on local channels Nelonen and Ruutu in Finland, and TV 3 in Lithuania.
Finland vs. Lithuania Preview
The two teams have played against each other six times since 2019. Lithuania has dominated the matchups with five wins and one loss against Finland. The last win for Finland over Lithuania happened on Aug. 3, which was a close 81-79 victory.
Despite the 5-1 record in their last six matchups, Lithuania is no longer the powerhouse it used to be. Finland has edged closer in terms of quality, especially with the rise of Lauri Markkanen, who is entering his prime and has looked unstoppable.
Finland vs. Lithuania Official Rosters for 2025 EuroBasket
Finland
- Jacob Grandison
- Andre Gustavson
- Mikael Jantunen
- Miro Little
- Alexander Madsen
- Lauri Markkanen
- Edon Maxhuni
- Miikka Muurinen
- Olivier Nkamhoua
- Sasu Salin
- Ilari Seppala
- Elias Valtonen
Lithuania
- Laurynas Birutis
- Marek Blazevic
- Rokas Giedraitis
- Rokas Jokubaitis
- Margiris Normantas
- Gytis Radzevicius
- Ignas Sargiunas
- Tadas Sedekerskis
- Deividas Sirvydis
- Azuolas Tubelis
- Jonas Valanciunas
- Arnas Velicka
Finland vs. Lithuania Predicted Starting Lineups
Finland
G - Miro Little | G - Sasu Salin | F - Elias Valtonen | F - Mikael Jantunen | C - Lauri Markkanen
Lithuania
G - Rokas Jokubaitis | G - Margiris Normantas | F - Gytis Radzevicius | F - Tadas Sedekerskis | C - Jonas Valanciunas
Finland vs. Lithuania Prediction
Both teams appear even on paper, with just one current NBA player on their roster. Finland will have the upper hand since they are hosting the game and have the fans cheering them on. However, the prediction is a close win for Lithuania to earn a trip to the Round of 16 of the 2025 EuroBasket.
