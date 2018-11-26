×
NBA 2018-19: 5 talking points from the Raptors' win against the Wizards

Jason Mills
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
20   //    26 Nov 2018, 10:01 IST

Kawhi going up for a layup, beyond John Wall's best efforts during the Raptors' comfortable win
Kawhi going up for a layup, beyond John Wall's best efforts during the Raptors' comfortable win

Toronto Raptors won their fourth successive game with a 125-107 victory over the struggling Washington Wizards, who are 6-12 to start the 2018/19 campaign. Currently top of the Eastern Conference, the Raptors' season has been relatively drama-free - just months after Kawhi Leonard's surprise trade from San Antonio. 

The two-time All-Star has begun the new season in fantastic form, currently averaging 24.7 points (47.5%), 8.5 rebounds and 3 assists - while missing a few games to avoid injury and maintaining freshness. Here are five talking points from a comfortable Raptors victory. 

#5 Raptors' squad depth improving

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse has more viable options to choose from on his bench
Raptors head coach Nick Nurse has more viable options to choose from on his bench

It's becoming increasingly clear that the Raptors' team depth has kept improving and is now a strong component of the team's makeup. Head coach Nick Nurse utilised all 13 players and none for more than 30 minutes, a total reached by Kawhi and Kyle Lowry. 

Furthermore, six players were in double figures when it came to scoring. Kawhi's 27 was accompanied by OG Annuoby - scoring 15 from the bench. The bench unit contributed an impressive 59 points from their 124 total.

Kawhi's stint in Toronto is potentially a short-term investment for long-term gain, but with an eye on his fitness given last season's injury woes, Nurse can comfortably manage the minutes of his star players without having to compromise on court consistency and scoring production. A welcome luxury to have.

Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Toronto Raptors Washington Wizards Kawhi Leonard Kyle Lowry
