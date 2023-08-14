Five things we learned from Team USA’s first three FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up games

Following their 98-88 win over Spain on Sunday, Team USA is now 3-0 in their FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 tune-up games. Spain proved to be their toughest competition yet, after they handily dispatched Puerto Rico (117-74) and Slovenia (92-62) in their previous two games.

The USA now has just two more tune-up games scheduled before the start of the World Cup on Aug. 25. Those games will come against Greece and Germany in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Sunday.

So, with the team set to have the next few days off, let's take a look at some of the biggest takeaways from their first three tune-up games.

#5, Team USA’s starting five is locked in

Team USA's FIBA World Cup 2023 team

Before the start of the World Cup tune-up games, there were some questions about their starting lineup. However, coach Steve Kerr has comfortably settled into a well-balanced starting lineup of Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Brandon Ingram and Jaren Jackson Jr.

The lineup is ideal as it provides the team with a combination of scoring, playmaking, wing defense and rim protection.

#4, Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards could be the go-to scorers

Team USA guards Anthony Edwards and Jalen Brunson

As for which players will end up being the go-to scorers, it appears that Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards are the most likely candidates.

Over the U.S.' first two tune-up games, Edwards led the team with 15 points in both games. It was then Brunson who carried the U.S. over Spain on Sunday with a team-best 21 points.

#3, Team USA has a well-balanced attack from top to bottom

Team USA shooting guard Austin Reaves

Anthony Edwards and Jalen Brunson may be starting to separate themselves as potential go-to guys. However, it’s worth noting that the squad also has a well-balanced offensive attack from top to bottom.

During the win over Slovenia for example, all 12 players scored, with five finishing with seven to nine points. Meanwhile, the team is averaging 102.3 points per game over three games despite their leading scorer each game averaging just 17 ppg.

Steve Kerr certainly has plenty of scoring options and depth to play around with moving forward.

#2, Playmaking and versatility will be key

Team USA point guards Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson

Some of the main focal points that Steve Kerr has stressed when talking about Team USA in recent weeks include ball movement and versatility. Speaking to reporters he said:

"What you look for in FIBA is versatility. You want size defensively and the ability to switch and guard multiple positions, and then you want playmaking. You want guys who can make shots but also put the ball on the floor and are good passers.”

The team has gotten plenty of playmaking so far, including from bench players such as Austin Reaves and Tyrese Haliburton.

Kerr has been talking about Reaves’ savvy, high-IQ play as of late:

“He fits in wherever we put him; that’s the beauty of Austin. He’s a connector. He’s a hell of a basketball player. He’s physical, shoots and passes it. Just so poised out there all the time. He’s a guy who enhances any lineup that he plays with.”

With Brunson also leading the team as starting point guard, the USA should always have at least one elite ball handler on the floor. This combined with their fairly small all-around team, should provide them with an opportunity to play fast-paced team-first basketball at the World Cup.

The team has even tried out some small-ball lineups with players such as Paolo Banchero at the five.

#1, Team USA is still a powerhouse despite their relative lack of international experience

2023 FIBA World Cup tune-up game - Team USA versus Puerto Rico

Another one of the narratives surrounding the USA entering their World Cup tune-up games was a relative lack of experience. The team is mostly comprised of younger stars and up-and-coming players without much international experience.

However, that hasn’t made a difference so far as the U.S. won its first three games by an average of 27.7 points. This includes knocking off the No. 1 ranked team in the world by FIBA in Spain.

So, all things considered, it looks like the USA is already rounding into form and gaining valuable experience ahead of the World Cup.

