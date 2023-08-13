Team USA player ratings vs Spain in FIBA World Cup 2023 Tuneup

Team USA managed to hold off a huge run by Spain in the second half and won a tuneup game 98-88 in Malaga, Spain, as both teams prepare for their 2023 FIBA World Cup campaign.

Spain trailed by 10 points entering the second half and managed to capture a 76-72 lead. The USA basketball team woke up and started hitting shots and had 25-16 run in the last 10 minutes.

With Team USA taking home the victory, we grade the player's individual performances.

Jalen Brunson, A+: Leading the charge for Team USA

Where would Team USA be without the New York Knicks guard? Jalen Brunson was the best player on the floor as he tallied 24 points and controlled the game for his team.

Anthony Edwards, A: Wearing down Spain with his motor

When Spain captured the lead, Anthony Edwards got to work and sparked Team USA's late run. His speed was too much for the Spaniards when he turned it on in the final stages of the matchup.

Austin Reaves, B+: Continuing what he does with the LA Lakers

Many doubted how Austin Reaves made it to the Team USA roster, and he continues to humiliate his doubters. His numbers don't jump out the stat sheet, but his contributions just go beyond the box score. Just like his role with the Lakers, Reaves had a modest 11 points, two rebounds and two assists, and we could not imagine the team not having him in this matchup.

Jaren Jackson Jr., B+: Showing why he was the NBA's best defensive player

The man in the paint for USA, his role was to disturb shots from penetrators, and he did that well. At the end of the game, Jackson tallied 14 points, five rebounds, three blocks and one steal while shooting 5-for-7.

Tyrese Haliburton, B+: Making his teammates score easier

While Jalen Brunson is listed as the point guard, filling in the role of the team's passer was Tyrese Haliburton as he led the team in assists, tallying another double-digit performance. Not the sexiest role, but it is as important as it can be.

Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, B: Stretching the floor like they are expected to

The Brooklyn Nets tandem for the USA national team served its purpose well by filling up the wings and stretching the floor. Bridges finished with 12 points and four assists, and Johnson tallied nine points. Their presence on the floor keeps Spain moving and keeping them honest in defense.

Brandon Ingram, C: He still has more in the bag he is not showing

As the Team USA roster was announced, the player who everyone thought would lead the team in scoring was Brandon Ingram. So far, that has not been the story. He had good scoring outbursts, but we expected more from him.

