Florida State Seminoles vs Michigan Wolverines Prediction & Match Preview - March 28, 2021 | March Madness 2021

The Michigan Wolverines are back in action on Sunday as they take on the Florida State Seminoles for a Sweet Sixteen battle.

The Wolverines have rolled through the first two rounds of March Madness, most recently taking down the LSU Tigers with an eight-point victory. Meanwhile, Florida State are coming off a strong showing, easily taking out Colorado in their second-round matchup.

Match Details

Fixture: Florida State Seminoles vs Michigan Wolverines - March Madness 2021: Round of 16.

Date & Time: Sunday, March 28th, 2021; 5 PM ET.

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Florida State Seminoles Preview

Florida State celebrate their second-round victory.

The Florida State Seminoles have quietly put together a very solid season, bringing an 18-6 overall record into this matchup. The Seminoles thrive offensively, averaging nearly 79 points per game and shooting 47.4% as a team.

Despite their underdog status in this battle with the Michigan Wolverines, the Seminoles have quality matchups for each of the Michigan threats. If the Florida State Seminoles can come out of the gates hot, they could shock the Wolverines and advance to their second Elite Eight in the past three years.

Key Player - RaiQuan Gray

Florida State big man RaiQuan Gray could be a huge factor on Sunday, matching up against the Wolverines' seven-footer Hunter Dickinson. The 6' 8" junior would be at a height disadvantage, but his career-high 51% field goal percentage should make up the difference.

Averaging a team-high 6.5 rebounds to go along with 12 points per game, RaiQuan Gray has established himself as one of the top bigs in the ACC. If Gray is able to shut down the Michigan Wolverines' star center, the Florida State Seminoles should compete until the final buzzer.

Florida State Seminoles Predicted Lineup

F RaiQuan Gray, G MJ Walker, C Balsa Koprivica, G Anthony Polite, G Scottie Barnes.

Michigan Wolverines Preview

Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard

The Michigan Wolverines stayed strong in their second-round victory despite star forward Isaiah Livers being sidelined due to a foot injury. Livers went out during the Big Ten Tournament, but the Michigan Wolverines marched on without a hitch and are the favorites in this matchup.

Michigan's offense averages just over 76 points per game, allowing just 66 at the defensive end. If their bench can continue to give quality minutes as they have in recent games, the Wolverines should be well on their way to the Elite Eight.

Key Player - Chaundee Brown

Following a breakout performance in the Wolverines' second-round victory, Chaundee Brown could have his number called once again on Sunday. The senior guard came off the bench for 21 points on 67% shooting against LSU, earning 27 minutes in the absence of Livers.

"When we have one brother down . . . each individual has to step up and give a little more now."



-- @cbrownballin935, on @umichbball without injured star Isaiah Livers pic.twitter.com/eenXqKczrf — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 26, 2021

Chaundee Brown will likely come off the bench once again this Sunday, but his contributions could prove to be pivotal in this matchup. In his final year as a Wolverine, Brown will get the chance to shine on the biggest stage and bring his team one step closer to victory.

Michigan Wolverines Predicted Lineup

F Brandon Johns Jr., C Hunter Dickinson, F Franz Wagner, G Eli Brooks, G Mike Smith.

Florida State vs Michigan Prediction

Despite the Florida State Seminoles' underdog status, this match could be pretty exciting and close. The Michigan Wolverines will be without Isaiah Livers, but their bench should be able to fill the void seamlessly.

The Seminoles will need strong outings from their upperclassmen, MJ Walker and RaiQuan Gray, but the Wolverines will still have the upper hand. The edge will go to Michigan Wolverines as the top seed, but the Florida State Seminoles could get hot early.

Where to watch the Florida State vs Michigan game?

The game will be broadcast live on CBS.