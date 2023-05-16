The future is looking bright for young basketball star Victor Wembanyama. The 19-year-old played the final regular season game in the local league, and one of the most famous people on the planet had to see him in action. French national team captain Kylian Mbappe was spotted courtside. The Frenchman is one of soccer's best, scoring eight goals at the 2022 World Cup.

Mbappe is one of the youngest World Cup final goal scorers and is off to a historical start to his young career and a key figure in France's most dominant team, PSG. Mbappe plays alongside worldwide superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar, but the Frenchman has proven that he can outmatch those two.

The NBA is growing hugely worldwide and particularly in France, the home of Victor Wembanyama. The Bulls and the Pistons played a regular season game in Paris in January. A Paris game has also been announced for 2024. Wembanyama could join the recent European basketball player boom alongside Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Wembanyama bound for the NBA

Metropolitans 92 vs. G League Ignite

The NBA draft lottery will take place on Tuesday. It's expected that whichever team receives the first pick will select Victor Wembanyama. The 19-year-old is 7-foot-4 and 230 pounds, a true freak athlete. Many fans across the globe have become aware of Wembanyama this season because of his highlight plays.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said this about Wembanyama:

“This is the most highly-anticipated player to ever enter the NBA. This is maybe not only the greatest prospect in the NBA’s history, (he’s) maybe the greatest prospect in the history of team sports."

The NBA draft lottery could go any which way but the Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets will have the highest percentage of landing the French star. All have a 14.0% chance. The Charlotte Hornets have a 12.5% chance, while the Portland Trail Blazers have a 10.5% chance.

In the era when the NBA is more and more fixated on its best players, Wembanyama has the potential to become the next leading superstar in the post-Lebron James era.

