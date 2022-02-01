"For us to win and be champions of anything, you've got to have passion" - Michael Jordan's emphatic pregame speech to UNC before game with NC State

Michael Jordan was back in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Saturday to celebrate Roy Williams Day and the 40th anniversary of the North Carolina Tar Heels' 1982 NCAA championship. Jordan also gave a speech to the current team before they took on the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

In a video uploaded by UNC, Jordan's speech focused on passion, one of the elements that made "His Airness" great. MJ told the players that in order to win championships and in life, passion is needed.

"I've always believed that if you love something, you'll do it every single day, every chance that you can," Jordan said. "No matter if you're getting paid, or if you didn't get paid. The thing that I can recommend to you guys, and the thing that I would love to see from you guys, is that passion coming through in the way that you play."

"One of the things that I have always learned about the University of North Carolina is that they have passion to play the game. You are going to do everything you can. Dive on the floor for loose balls, go get that extra energy to get the rebound, go get that block, make that extra pass, to win," Jordan added.

Jordan's speech was effective as UNC defeated the Wolfpack 100-80. They made eight of their first 10 shots from beyond the arc to blow the game wide open. The Tar Heels were up by as many as 35 points at one point.

The Tar Heels (15-6, 7-3 ACC) are back on the road Tuesday to face the Louisville Cardinals at the KFC Yum! Center.

Williams coached UNC to three NCAA titles. He was also an assistant coach to Dean Smith when the Tar Heels won the NCAA championship in 1982. Jordan was just a freshman that year for UNC, but he hit the game-winning jumper with 15 seconds left to to top freshman Patrick Ewing's Georgetown Hoyas in New Orleans.

Jordan spent two more years at Chapel Hill before getting drafted third overall by the Chicago Bulls in 1984. Jordan then went on to become the greatest player in history, winning six NBA championships with the Bulls.

MJ was born in New York, but he grew up in North Carolina and considers it his home. Jordan still lives in North Carolina and owns the Charlotte Hornets.

