"Forever indebted": James Harden shows the ultimate respect to H-Town on return

LA Clippers star James Harden took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared his respect for his former team, the Houston Rockets. The Clippers faced the Rockets in H-Town on Wednesday. Harden debuted his signature Adidas Harden Vol. 8 McDonald's All-American Player-Exclusive kicks, with the colorway suiting the colors of his former team.

After the game, 'Beard' posted photos of the kicks on X, paying homage to the Houston Rockets.

"You know how I’m coming about the H, forever indebted. Back to the crib though! #Uno," Harden captioned.

The kicks featured McDonald's distinctive yellow and red color scheme, with black tongues and laces. The insoles included prints of the fast food restaurant's famous burgers, fries, drinks and ice cream cones.

The LA Clippers won the game 122-116, with James Harden registering 21 points, five rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block against his former team. Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 28 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Paul George contributed 21 points to the win.

James Harden has high praises for the upcoming Rockets team

In a post-game interview, when asked about his opinion on the Rockets' young talent, James Harden gave high praise and was convinced that the team has great potential for the future.

"Really good, they're headed in the right direction. They got a combination of really young talent with some vet pieces that have experience so you see they did a really good job and they've been playing well so, you know, the future is bright," Harden said.

Alperen Sengun, the Rockets' emerging star, delivered an excellent performance, recording a triple-double with 23 points, 19 rebounds, 14 assists and two steals.

Sengun previously erupted for a 45-point performance against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday to lead the Rockets to victory. He also put up 16 rebounds, three assists, five steals and one block.

Currently, the Houston Rockets are 12th in the Western Conference with a 27-35 record this season. They have won four of their last 10 games.

On the other hand, the LA Clippers are fourth in the West with a 40-21 record. They are scuffling a bit, having gone just 5-5 in their last 10 games.