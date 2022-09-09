Former LA Lakers star expresses will to fight his ex-coach in a boxing match, says it would be 'easy'

Nick Young, a former shooting guard for the LA Lakers, has turned his focus to boxing, where he hopes to settle some old scores in the new venture.

Young discussed a fight with former Lakers coach Luke Walton:

“That would be an easy one. That would be a first-round knockout.”

Former LA Lakers star wants to knock out Luke Walton in one round

Nick Young was set to fight rapper Blueface in the ring on Saturday on the “Social Gloves 2" card in Los Angeles. Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell are also on the card.

After being unable to secure a license for the Social Gloves event, Blueface is unable to fight. Young has now started taking shots at other basketball profiles to see if he can keep his fight. It seems the LA Lakers were in his primary sights.

Up first this week was former point guard D’Angelo Russell, who did not take up the offer at all.

Young then made his comments about former LA Lakers coach Luke Walton. One can only assume that Walton would not waste his time stepping into a minor social media event with an ex-player of his.

Walton coached Nick during the 2016-17 season. The pair seemed to have had a relatively healthy relationship, with Young being a regular starter.

The pair commented on each other during an interview from Mark Medina of the Orange County Register in 2017:

“With having a coach behind me, I don’t have to look over my shoulder or worry about coming out,” Young said.

In turn, Walton said:

“Nick’s a really good guy. he really is. So whenever you see someone like that who has put in the time and really took advantage of his second, third chance or maybe his last chance, and see him having the success he’s having. … The big part of the rewards is watching the players have success”

Perhaps the pair did not enjoy their time together but benefited from their relationship. Medina wrote that D’Angelo Russell “praised Young for making ‘tough shots.’”

Why the former LA Lakers star would want to fight two people who helped him and enjoyed watching him grow is still up in the air. Most headlines read Young to be picking at every avenue for an opponent no matter the relationship.

Whoever it may be, Young is set to square up Saturday night for his boxing debut.

