"He gon’ try to help every teammate he comes in contact with" - Former LA Lakers guard thanks LeBron James for the best season of his career

LeBron James has elevated several teammates throughout his career with his basketball IQ and playing style. A former LA Lakers teammate recently credited James for helping him achieve the best season of his career.

After several seasons as a role player on the Charlotte Hornets, Malik Monk joined the LA Lakers in free agency last offseason. Monk joined the Lakers on a one-year deal with the goal being to win a championship.

While Monk did not have team success in LA, he did have the best season of his career in almost every aspect. During an interview, Monk credited his improvement last season to playing alongside LeBron James.

Malik Monk stated that he joined the Lakers because of James. He said:

“He had a big part in me coming to LA. It’s Bron, bro. He gon’ try to help every teammate he comes in contact with. So, I have nothing bad to say about him.”

Several players in the history of the NBA have attempted to elevate teammates, but LeBron has a reputation for being one of the best. Elevating teammates is something that LeBron James has done since the early years of his career.

Players have wanted to team up with James throughout his career because of everything that he can do. LeBron's desire to get his teammates involved and elevate them has also drawn criticism over the years.

LeBron James is in the top 10 all-time in assists despite also being the second-leading scorer in the history of the NBA. Last season, Monk benefitted from James' scoring and playmaking when they played together.

Even when James was hurt, his presence on the bench allowed players like Monk to receive advice from him.

LeBron James' abilities help him elevate teammates and opponents.

LeBron's understanding of the basketball is among the best in NBA history.

Over his almost 20-year career, James has developed a reputation for being one of the best playmakers ever. His ability to make plays comes from an in-depth understanding of the game of basketball.

Teammates have created LeBron James' basketball IQ for years, with some telling hilarious stories about it.

Understanding what both teams are doing on a given play allows James to position himself and his teammates to succeed. James is not the first to have that understanding, but he is one of the best.

For a player like Malik Monk, playing alongside LeBron allowed him to take advantage of that level of basketball IQ.

