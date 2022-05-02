"Say Brandon Clarke would have did a play like this on Steph Curry" - Former NBA champion believes Draymond Green deserved to get tossed against Grizzlies 

Draymond Green's ejection has been a topic of debate since yesterday's matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies. Kendrick Perkins voiced his belief that the correct call was made, stating:

"The league got to protect all players.... Say Brandon Clarke would have did a play like that on Steph Curry."

Throughout his career, Draymond Green has built a reputation of being an extremely competitive and emotional player. The fire he brings has made him a vital part of the Golden State Warriors' dynasty.

While his tenacious nature is a good thing, sometimes it gets the better of Green. We saw this on full display against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

As the first half came to a close, Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke went up for a layup. While attempting to contest the shot, Draymond Green landed a blow to Clarke's face that sent him crashing to the floor.

After the play was reviewed, Green was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and was ejected from the game. However, Golden State still escaped Game 1 with a one-point victory.

Draymond Green must be careful moving forward

While the Warriors managed to come away with the win, Green will have to proceed with caution. As a vital piece to Golden State's success, they cannot afford to be without his services.

His reputation likely played a part in the decision. This is not the first time Green has committed what some believe was a dirty play.

Let's not forget the shot he gave LeBron James that prompted Green's suspension for Game 5 of the 2016 finals. When Draymond Green is on the court, the refs keep a watchful eye on him.

— "I think tonight was probably a reputation thing" @Money23Green speaks on his ejection from Game 1 "I think tonight was probably a reputation thing"—@Money23Green speaks on his ejection from Game 1 https://t.co/wGIJCRkr5A

Due to his previous altercations, Draymond Green must be on his best behavior. Referees won't hesitate to hand him a technical or flagrant foul if a play seems dangerous.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see how the Grizzlies respond to this altercation. They have not been the type of group to back down from anyone, and will surely be looking to defend their teammate.

This hard foul might have upped the intensity for what was already expected to be a thrilling series.

How Green responds will also be another thing to watch. Now that he knows the refs are on him, he must control his competitive fire if he wants to help the Warriors reach the Conference finals.

