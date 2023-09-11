Former NBA champion, who bullied LeBron James in 2011 NBA Finals, gets blasted for claiming he’d average 35 in 2023

Former NBA champion Jason Terry was one of the top 3-point shooters and bench scorers in NBA history over his 19-year career. Many remember Terry for going off for the Dallas Mavericks during their 2011 NBA title run.

Terry famously averaged 18.0 points per game off the bench in the 2011 finals, more than then-Miami Heat superstar forward LeBron James (17.8 ppg). However, despite his success, the former sharpshooter reportedly believes that if he played in the modern NBA, he would be even more successful.

Terry recently said that if he played today, he would average 35+ ppg due to the poor defense and high volume 3-point shooting in the league. However, he then faced some pushback for his comments. This includes Fluent & Chill’s Jermaine Womack, who called out Terry for exaggerating how skilled of an offensive player he was:

“Come on, man. You are absolutely nuts to say that,” Womack said.

“This is the same dude who never averaged 20 (ppg) in his career. And now he’s gonna tell us he would average 35 (ppg) in today’s game because all dudes do is shoot the long ball. Like, ‘He has a money long ball.’ No, you didn’t. He was a rotation guy. A guy like Jason Terry, who was a good player, but to average 35 a game? So, you’re telling us that you would be as good as Luka Doncic?”

What was Jason Terry’s highest-scoring season in the NBA?

Former Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Jason Terry

As for Jason Terry’s highest-scoring season in the NBA, that came back in the 2000-01 season when he averaged 19.7 ppg for the Atlanta Hawks. Terry also averaged 19.6 ppg during his highest-scoring season with Dallas (2008-09). So, if he were to average 35 ppg today, that would mark over 15 ppg more than the best season of his career.

So, most would probably agree that Terry was exaggerating how much of a scoring boost he would get in today’s NBA.

