"Kobe was a juvenile narcissist": Phil Jackson called out the one major difference between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan are two of the greatest basketball players of all time. Both men had a storied career and ended up with a plethora of awards and accolades.

Both men had plenty of similarities, from their style of play, their determination, and their mentality when approaching the game of basketball. Because of this, they are often included in the GOAT conversation and fans sometimes argue which one of the two was a better player overall.

Another similarity between Bryant and Jordan was that they were coached by the legendary Phil Jackson. As such, he would certainly be the best person to address the similarities and differences between the two superstar athletes.

Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers were coached by Jackson from 1999 to 2004 and then again from 2005-2011. His time with the Lakers was filled with tension which originated from Bryant's lack of trust towards his teammates and his negative response to Jackson's coaching. During this time, Phil Jackson would become a first-hand witness to the differences between Kobe and MJ.

Jeff Pearlman's book titled "Three-Ring Circus: Kobe, Shaq, Phil, and the Crazy Years of the Lakers Dynasty" showed what Phil saw as the major difference between the two,

"I did a lot of studying about juvenile narcissism, and juvenile narcissists are the worst because they think they only deserve the best." Jackson said, "They want to be the leaders. They don’t accept counseling or advice. You can’t criticize them. Kobe [Bryant] was a juvenile narcissist."(via sportscasting.com)

On the other hand, he had this to say about Michael Jordan,

"Michael was receptive to criticism, he wouldn't always agree but he would hear you out. Kobe didn't have that."

Despite both Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan's winning mentality and killer instinct, what set the two apart was Jordan's willingness to hear things out.

In spite of all this, Bryant and Jackson were able to work together at the end of the day to deliver more championships to the LA Lakers franchise.

A side-by-side comparison of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant's careers

Michael Jordan came to the NBA in 1984 as the third overall pick, and Kobe Bryant would join the league many years later in 1996 as the 13th pick. Michael Jordan is best known for the legendary Chicago Bulls dynasty that won six championships in the 90's.

Meanwhile, Kobe played for 20 seasons with the LA Lakers. During his career, he won five titles. Both men are highly decorated and here are the awards that both men won throughout their career.

Kobe Bryant's NBA awards

5x Champion

2x Finals MVP

1x League MVP

18x All-star

4x All-star game MVP

11x All-NBA First Team

2x All-NBA Second Team

2x All-NBA Third Team

9x All-defensive first-team

3x All-defensive second team

2x scoring champion

1x Slam Dunk contest champion

All-rookie second team

NBA 75th Anniversary team

Michael Jordan's NBA awards

6x Champion

6x Finals MVP

5x League MVP

1x Defensive Player of the Year

Rookie of the year

10x scoring leader

3x steals leader

14x All-star

3x All-star game MVP

10x All-NBA First Team

1x All-NBA Second Team

9x All-defensive first-team

NBA All-rookie first team

2x Slam Dunk contest champion

NBA 75th Anniversary team