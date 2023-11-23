Four NBA players with the most Go-Ahead shots in the clutch since 2020.

Which players are clutch in the NBA? It is a heated debate. Basketball fans and the media often discuss who is the go-to man when you need a late bucket to win the game.

StatMamba may have the answer. They ran the numbers and determined which players have made the most clutch shots in the NBA since 2020. The numbers were determined by the amount of makes during crunch time.

Disclaimer: the stat only applies to regular-season games. Also, the NBA defines clutch time as the time when the game is within five points and less than five minutes remain on the clock.

Let’s take a look at the most clutch players since the NBA bubble. The stat encompasses the past three seasons and the beginning of the current one.

Top four clutch NBA players

The list of the most clutch players in the NBA since 2020 is full of big names. However, they may not be the names you would expect. For example, Steph Curry is not on the list.

LeBron James may be the king but not the king of clutch. Here are the top four players in clutch time since 2020, courtesy of StatMamba.

No. 4 - Russell Westbrook, LA Clippers

Russell Westbrook

Westbrook is a bit of a surprising name on this list. The NBA veteran has bounced from team to team and is lately more known for his late-game missed jumpers than makes.

However, Westbrook has made 31 late time buckets since 2020. He is shooting 47.0 percent in the most crucial part of the game as well. He seems to elevate his level at the end.

Westbrook’s finishing ability around the rim may be helping his stats here. He also enjoyed a nice run with LA at the end of last season. He was the focal point and got a lot of looks in crunch time as the Clippers were without stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

No. 3 - Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid

The MVP showed up in the big moments all of last season. He has made 32 crunch-time buckets since 2020. He has shot 42.7 percent during that period.

Embiid has developed his game and stretched his range. He is a threat from anywhere on the floor now, which allows him to get a lot of late-game buckets.

His size is also a problem for defenses when he backs down a defender or drives through the lane. Embiid always gets a touch late and the offense in Philly runs through him when they need crunch-time buckets.

No. 2 - Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic

It should come as no surprise that Jokic is on this list. Despite being a center, Jokic has proved many times he can hit a game-winning stepback 3-pointer. Just ask the LA Lakers or Orlando Magic teams from last season.

Jokic has made 33 crunch-time buckets and is shooting 44.0 percent during those minutes. The Serbian is an outside threat, he is also unstoppable in the low post. He can get Denver a bucket almost on demand whether it is a two or a three. He is also great at tip-ins and the offensive glass which dramatically helps Denver in late-game situations.

No. 1 - De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

De'Aaron Fox

Fox was named the 2023 Clutch Player of the Year for a reason. He has led the league since 2020 with 34 go-ahead shots in crunch time. He is shooting 45.3 percent in those critical minutes.

Fox is the leader of the resurgent Kings. He can beat the defense down the floor with a hasty layup. He can also be the go-to deep threat if the Kings need a perimeter jumper. Fox has asserted himself as the one with the ball in late moments for Sacramento and has rewarded their trust time and time again.