France 90-89 Slovenia: 5 Takeaways as Luka Doncic and Co.'s unbeaten run comes to an end in the semifinals | Olympics 2021

Luka Doncic and Slovenia saw their quest to win the gold medal in the 2021 Olympics men's basketball campaign come to an end on Thursday against European heavyweights France. The Slovenians lost the tie 89-90 after Nicolas Batum made a clutch block in the dying moments to seal the game for the French.

Doncic and Slovenia's debut Olympic campaign has been truly enthralling. They fought tooth and nail against France to qualify for the Finals and face the USA. However, France proved their mettle once again with the plethora of experience they have in a mega tournament like the Olympics.

The Slovenian went into half-time with a 2-point lead but ended up going down in the third quarter to the French as Evan Fournier and Co. outscored them 29-21 in that stretch.

Slovenia fought back nonetheless and took the game right until the end but failed to churn out a win after Klemen Prepelic's layup attempt was blocked by Batum in emphatic style, with the Slovenians trailing by just one point.

WHAT. A. GAME.



France advances to the Gold medal game after beating Slovenia, 90-89 in the semis



Luka suffers his first loss of international play

Let's look at the five key takeaways Slovenia can reflect on as they aim to win their bronze medal game against Australia.

#5 Slovenia was predictable as the game progressed

France v Slovenia Men's Basketball - Olympics: Day 13

Slovenia started the game with great energy and outplayed the French on multiple possessions. That helped them gain an eight-point advantage mid-way through the first quarter. The Slovenians struggled to shoot the ball well from deep so they shifted their focus to attacking the paint instead. It worked for the majority of the game, with Luka Doncic showing off his spectacular court vision on almost every possession.

However, the French adjusted well to that tactic in the second half of the match, which helped them take an 11-point lead midway through the third quarter of the match. It tilted the game in their favor and helped them stay in control.

#4 Luka Doncic needs another playmaker alongside him

Luka Doncic was the floor general for the Slovenians, as expected. He tallied 18 assists on the night and helped his team stay in the game for long stretches. The French offered him very little space to operate, though, which restricted him from helping the team in the scoring department. He scored 16 points on 28% field goal shooting.

Slovenia needs another player or two to share the playmaking responsibility with Doncic in these kinds of situations. It would have helped them immensely against France. Australia is also lethal with its defense and will look to restrict Doncic. Hence, it will be important for Slovenia to figure out other ways to run plays, which can ease the pressure off Doncic.

Luka and Slovenia will take on Australia in the bronze-medal game

Edited by Parimal Dagdee