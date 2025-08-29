France vs Slovenia Prediction and Preview - Aug. 30 | EuroBasket 2025

By Ubong Richard
Published Aug 29, 2025 13:17 GMT
France vs Slovenia Prediction and Preview - Aug. 30 | EuroBasket 2025
France vs Slovenia Prediction and Preview - Aug. 30 | EuroBasket 2025

France continues its 2025 EuroBasket campaign on Saturday against Slovenia. In their opening game on Thursday, they registered a 92–64 victory over Belgium in their Group D opener.

Washington Wizards forward Bilal Coulibaly had 12 points and seven rebounds. Philadelphia Sixers forward Guerschon Yabusele chipped in with 11 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Slovenia lost their opening game 105-95 against Poland on Thursday. LA Lakers star Luka Doncic recorded 34 points, four rebounds and nine assists, while Edo Muric added 17 points, three rebounds and three assists.

France vs. Slovenia Preview, Lineups and Prediction

The Spodek Arena, Poland, will host the showdown, which starts at 5 PM local time and 11 a.m. ET. Courtside 1891 will also stream the game live via a paid subscription.

Moneyline: FRA (-1800) vs. SLO (+800)

Spread: GEO (-14.5) vs. ITA (+14.5)

Total: GEO o176.5 (-115) vs. ITA u176.5 (-111)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game.

France vs. Slovenia Preview

France were expected to win their opening game against Belgium. Even with the absence of most of their silver-medal-winning Olympics roster, they dominated early, built a lead by the second quarter and never let Belgium back into the game.

Their offense was well-distributed. Five players scored in double figures, Okobo (12), Coulibaly (12), Yabusele (11), Risacher (10) and Hifi (10).

Luka Doncic came into the tournament as one of the MVP favorites. He proved it despite the shock loss to Poland. He shot 7/14 from the field and 17-of-18 from the free-throw line.

However, the Slovenian’s downfall was the lack of support for Doncic. Only one other Slovenian reached double figures, and Poland’s scoring depth, four players in double figures, ultimately made the difference.

France vs. Slovenia lineups

FRA

  • Isaia Cordinier
  • Bilal Coulibaly
  • Sylvain Francisco
  • Jaylen Hoard
  • Mouhammadou Jaiteh
  • Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
  • Theo Maledon
  • Elie Okobo
  • Zaccharie Risacher
  • Alexandre Sarr
  • Nadir Hifi
  • Guerschon Yabusele
SLO

  • Aleksej Nikolic
  • Klemen Prepelic
  • Edo Muric
  • Rok Radovic
  • Robert Jurkovic
  • Gregor Hrovat
  • Luka Scuka
  • Alen Omic
  • Leon Stergar
  • Luka Doncic

Game Prediction

The French come into the game with several young talent and offensive depth. Slovenia has Doncic who can single-handedly punish teams but he is lacking support.

France is expected to win the game, but Slovenia is capable of pulling an upset. Expect a closely contested game.

