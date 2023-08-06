France vs Venezuela FIBA World Cup 2023 tuneup, August 7th: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

France and Venezuela, two teams bound for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, face off in a tune-up friendly on Monday, Aug. 7.

The showdown will be the third game in a seven-match friendly series for France, as part of their preparations for the World Cup. The game will take place in the French city of Orleans at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

As of posting, there is no confirmation if FIBA will stream the game live through the Courtside 1891 app, but various live scores apps will cover the game.

France vs Venezuela: Players to watch

Venezuela has yet to announce the 12-man team that will play France in their friendly, but they have a huge pool for the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Leading the way for the Venezuelans are Michael Carrera, Pedro Chourio, Nestor Colmenares, Windi Graterol, Heissler Guillent, Anthony Perez, Miguel Ruiz, Gregory Vargas, and Jhornan Zamora, the core of their final lineup for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China.

Also in Venezuela's 21-man pool are Luis Carrillo, Anyelo Cisneros, David Cubillan, Andres Marrero, Edgar Martinez, Jose Materan, Enrique Medina, Franger Pirela, Fabrizio Pugliatti, Yohanner Sifontes, Garly Sojo, and Kender Urbina.

Cubillan, Colmenares, Guillent, Vargas, Ruiz, and Graterol were part of the Venezuelan team that ruled the 2015 FIBA AmeriCup.

Meanwhile, France has named its squad for the FIBA Basketball World Cup. The main men for the French team are NBA veterans Nic Batum, Evan Fournier, Rudy Gobert, and Frank Ntikilina.

Completing the squad are Nando De Colo, Moustapha Fall, Sylvain Francisco, Mathias Lessort, Elie Okobo, Yakuba Ouattara, Terry Tarpey, and Guerschon Yabusele.

De Colo and Batum are making a return to national team play after skipping the FIBA Eurobasket last year.

The French team will then play a home-and-home set against Lithuania, one in Orleans and the other in Vilnius, Lithuania. After that, they will fly to Tokyo to take on Japan and Australia in their last FIBA Basketball World Cup tune-up games.

Although Victor Wenbanyama decided not to join the team to focus on his NBA start with the San Antonio Spurs, France is among the favorites to win it all.

The 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup will be co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

The French squad is in Group H along with Canada, Latvia, and Lebanon with their games to be played at the new Indonesia Arena in Jakarta.

Meanwhile, Venezuela plays Slovenia, Cape Verde, and Georgia in Group F action at the Okinawa Arena in Japan.

