Why is Victor Wembanyama not playing for France in FIBA World Cup 2023?

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is one of the most exciting young prospects in the basketball world this year. However, the 19-year-old made it clear that he wouldn't be participating in the FIBA World Cup 2023. We take a closer look at why he made the decision.

Victor Wembanyama has dazzled fans with his brand of basketball. Standing at over seven-feet tall, Wemby is a physical specimen. However, what makes him impressive is his mobility, agility and athleticism.

Even other than his physical gifts, Wembanyama boasts immense basketball talent. With a smooth jump shot and tremendous ball-handling skills, not to mention his unreal defensive upside, Wemby is truly the complete package.

However, as talented as the Frenchman is, he mentioned that he will not be representing his home country in the upcoming FIBA World Cup. He did so right before playing in the Summer League as well.

Wemby, who was considered to be a major element in the French national team, chose to focus on development for his rookie season. Prior to the Summer League, he spoke about his decision to sit out the World Cup and said:

"It would not be realistic in terms of development and not prudent in terms of health. I hope people will understand. It's frustrating for me, too. The France team is still central for me. I want to win as many titles as possible with the team. But I think it's a necessary sacrifice."

After making a tiny splash at Summer League, the Spurs decided to take Wembanyama out of the rotation to prevent any injuries. During a press conference, he also mentioned his desire to work out in privacy for the next few months before the regular season.

What does Victor Wembanyama's absence mean for France at the FIBA World Cup 2023?

Victor Wembanyama's absence is definitely a blow to France's hopes of winning the World Cup this year. However, it doesn't completely relegate them from contention.

France won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Led by Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier, the French men's team did a tremendous job for the most part.

As a whole, France could have benefitted from having Wemby on the roster. His versatility on both ends of the floor could have bolstered France's overall options. However, even without him, the French team has options that could come in handy.

Regardless, the World Cup competition will be stiff. With the US still looking like contenders, teams such as Canada, Serbia and Greece will all be competing fiercely.

